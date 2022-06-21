Filipino lawyer gunned down inside Uber vehicle in Philadelphia dies

A Filipino lawyer has died a day after being shot while on his way to an airport in Philadelphia.

John Albert “Jal” Laylo, a Philippines government attorney on vacation in the city, was sharing an Uber vehicle with his mother Leah when their car was attacked by still unknown suspects at 4:06 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims’ vehicle was shot at from behind as it was moving along 38th and Spruce Streets in University City. The suspects then pulled over to the Uber driver’s side and fired more rounds before fleeing the scene.

A bullet struck Laylo in the head while Leah sustained wounds from the car’s shattered windows.

Laylo succumbed to his injuries at 10:33 a.m. the next day at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia. He was 35.

His sister, Althea Ann, shared in a tweet that while Laylo was on life support, he gave them hope after he “squeezed my mom’s hand three times and started mildly breathing on his own.”

According to Leah, she was thankful that she got to spend time with her son before he died.

“We travelled together and we are supposed to go home together!” she wrote on Facebook. “I will bring him home soon in a box! My son has a lot of dreams a lot of plans, hopes and everything! He’s gone now. I can’t explain the pain the heaviness I have in my heart. It took me hours to post this because still I can’t believe this happened!”

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima, who was John Albert’s former boss, called for immediate justice.

“This violence should have no place in this world. The perpetrator should be immediately held liable and stop these heinous crimes,” De Lima tweeted in Filipino.

Featured Image via Leah Bustamante Laylo

