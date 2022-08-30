Filipino mother and daughter fatally stabbed in Toronto

A Filipino mother and her daughter were fatally stabbed by the mother’s ex-husband in Toronto.

Elvie Sig-Od, 44, and Angelica Sig-Od, 20, were stabbed to death by Godfrey Sig-Od, 46, inside a vehicle by Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue in North York at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The victims were both pronounced at the scene in what police say was an “obvious struggle.”

According to the police, the family members were in an altercation when the stabbing occurred.

Godfrey, who was also injured in the incident, is currently in custody. He appeared in court on Saturday and was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“It’s a tragedy for the victims and their loved ones,” homicide chief Det. Insp. Hank Idsinga told the The Toronto Sun. “The situation was also traumatic for all the people who came upon this scene and tried to help do their best for the victims until first responders arrived.”

Angelica was a student at Seneca College’s flight services program.

“The Seneca community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of student Angelica Sid-Od,” a representative for Seneca College wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Ms. Sig-Od’s loved ones, friends and Seneca classmates and professors. Counseling and support services are available to the Seneca community.”

Elvie was reportedly a businesswoman who spent her spare time in service to her church. She is remembered as a “kind and gentle woman.”

The victims’ local pastor Marvin Delores has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for their funeral and to send their remains back to the Philippines.

“They do not have relatives here in Ontario to arrange their funeral, so as their Pastor, I decided to ask for your help to raise funds to provide them with a decent funeral and send their bodies to the Philippines,” Delores wrote on the page.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Toronto Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.222tips.com.

Featured Image via Toronto Police Service