Filipino Officer Who Murdered Mother and Son on Video Pleads Not Guilty

Bryan Ke

Former Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, the officer who killed his neighbors while being filmed in December, pleaded not guilty during his first arraignment last week. A surprising turn of events: Nuezca was arraigned on Jan. 7 at the Paniqui Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 in the Philippines, where he pleaded "not guilty," The Philippine Star reported.

  • The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday that Nuezca is no longer part of the force, according to Rappler.

  • “Taking into consideration all the pieces of evidence submitted by the parties and the admission of the respondent, he seriously compromised his character and standing in the Philippine National Police, which shows his unworthiness to remain in the police service,” PNP's report said.

  • According to the Inquirer, Nuezca is facing two counts of murder for the fatal shooting of his neighbors, Sonya Gregorio, and her son, Frank Anthony.

  • Nuezca, who has since been transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in the province of Tarlac, will have his next hearing on Feb. 4.

What happened: On December 20, 2020, Nuezca had an altercation with the Gregorio family in Paniqui, Tarlac.

  • The encounter soon turned bloody when the police officer took out his gun and shot Sonya and Frank Anthony point-blank.

  • Alyssa Calosing, a witness of the shooting, was able to film the gruesome killing.

  • Nuezca later surrendered to the authorities in Pangasinan.

Feature Image via Philippine National Police

