Filipino in Paris faces deportation after getting hit by drunk-driving Chinese embassy employee

A Filipino delivery driver in Paris is facing deportation after being involved in a car accident with a Chinese embassy employee.

What happened: The 30-year-old delivery man was riding his scooter when he was hit by the embassy worker’s car on Bosquet Avenue on May 18.

According to a witness, the driver of the vehicle bearing diplomatic plates attempted to escape the scene after he was removed from his car. The embassy employee was also able to evade a blood alcohol test for a prolonged period, only to be eventually found that he was over France's legal alcohol limit for driving when the incident occurred.

Beyond physical injury: The collision resulted in the victim being rushed to the hospital due to the severe injuries he sustained. His motorcycle was completely crushed and deemed unrecoverable.

While the delivery driver was carrying an Uber Eats bag when the collision occurred, a spokesperson for the company clarified that he was not engaged in an active delivery at the time.

As he was found to be undocumented, the Filipino man was placed under investigation, with an obligation to leave the territory. In addition to having lost his job as a result, he is also now at risk of deportation to his country of origin. Meanwhile, the embassy worker is not facing charges, as he holds diplomatic immunity.

Broad privileges: Diplomatic immunity, established by international laws, shields diplomatic personnel from arrest or detention unless they are caught red-handed committing a crime.

An international law expert confirmed to ACTUS Forces de L'ordre that the broad protection afforded to diplomats enables the embassy employee to risk “absolutely nothing" in this case.

"The magistrates can not do much, most of the time, they do not even have the right to hear the suspects," a source at the Ministry of the Interior was quoted saying.

The fate of the Filipino delivery driver hangs in the balance as the investigation of the case continues.

