Filipino traffic enforcer stops cars to help stray dog cross busy street

A traffic enforcer from the Philippines is winning hearts on TikTok for stopping cars while a stray dog crossed a busy street.

What happened: The moment took place along a pedestrian crossing near the Trinity University of Asia on E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City, Philippines. In the clip, the traffic enforcer can be seen gesturing vehicles on his left to stop as the dog makes its way across the pedestrian lane.

As the canine successfully reaches the other side of the street, it looks back at the officer, as if to thank him for his help.

How people reacted: The wholesome moment was shared by TikTok user @sinclareeee on Friday. The post has since gone viral with over 800,000 views, with users thanking and praising the officer.

“Please, I hope all traffic enforcers are like him," one user wrote.

Another user thanked the officer and commented, “The dog feels like he is appreciated, so he looks chill while he is walking.”

“Yes, dogs know how to cross pedestrian lanes – I always encounter dogs like that,” another noted while also thanking the officer.

