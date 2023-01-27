Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida

Reuters Videos

STORY: Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence, according to a Reuters witness, and then flooded the airport as Henry was arriving from a trip to Argentina.Henry was temporarily stuck in the airport, unable to leave, but returned to his residence in Port-au-Prince later on Thursday, followed by police protesters. A Reuters witness heard heavy gunfire near his home.Haiti's National Police and the Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Video filmed by Reuters showed a person wearing a shirt with the word "Police" written on it, holding a weapon during protest.Roads around Port-au-Prince and in several cities to the north were blocked by protesters.Last week, four police officers near the capital were killed by the Vitelhomme gang, while shootouts on Wednesday with the Savien gang in the town of Liancourt left another seven officers dead, according to Haiti's National Police and local media reports.