`We’re Filipinos’: Women soccer players decry criticisms

FILE - Philippines' Jessica Miclat, 9, and South Korea's Lee Geum-min jump for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Philippines in Pune, India, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Members of the Philippines’ women football team, which recently made local history by securing their country’s first-ever World Cup spot, have played down social media comments by some fans that most of the players with mixed American ancestry “were not Filipino enough.” (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manny Pacquiao
    Manny Pacquiao
    Senator of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Members of the Philippines women's soccer team, which recently qualified for its first World Cup, have played down social media comments that most of the players with mixed American ancestry “were not Filipino enough.”

The Philippines beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shootout last week after the match ended 1-1 in the Women’s Asian Cup hosted by India, a regional tournament that also served as Asia’s qualification for next year’s Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The landmark victory added to soccer’s phenomenally growing attention in the basketball- and boxing-crazy former American colony, where young Filipinos often transform busy public roads into makeshift basketball courts and mimic Filipino and U.S. celebrity players.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who retired from the sport last year after 26 years, used his stardom as a springboard to national politics. An incumbent senator, he is currently campaigning for the May 9 presidential elections.

After the victory in India, the still-ecstatic Filipina players and their Australian coach Alen Stajcic faced journalists in Manila to reflect on the historic win. An online video of the winning kick posted on Twitter has gone viral with 168,000 views, 5,700 likes and more than a thousand retweets.

Then the questions turned to the online criticism, which cast a cloud on the American heritage of many of the players in the Philippine team.

“We’re all Filipino, there’s no such thing as we’re not Filipino enough,” online news site Philstar.com quoted U.S.-based Kiara Fontanilla as telling a news conference in Manila. “I think people that are saying that are wrong. We're here to make a difference.”

Olivia McDaniel, whose penalty shootout kick against Taiwan gave the Filipinos their first World Cup berth, said the questions hurt her and stressed the Filipino American players were certain of their identity as Filipinos.

“Some people haven’t been really accepting . . . but I think when you’re Filipino, you’re Filipino,” McDaniel said.

Stajcic said the criticisms upset him, having witnessed the hard work, passion and sacrifices of the players.

“How can you doubt?” he asked. “How can you doubt how much Filipino they are?”

The Philippines women's team plans to compete in the Southeast Asian Games, the AFF Women’s Championship and the Asian Games as part of its 18-month preparation for the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines poll body dismisses bids to disqualify frontrunner Marcos

    The Philippines Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday dismissed a series of complaints seeking to disqualify presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, removing a major hurdle for the frontrunner in the May 9 contest. The commission's first division decided there was no merit in the complaints, which centred on Marcos' conviction for failing to file tax returns while in public office from 1982-1985. The petitioners argued that conviction should have made him ineligible to run in any election, citing a tax law that prescribes a lifetime ban.

  • Philippines welcomes back foreign tourists for first time in two years

    The Philippines welcomed back more than 200 foreign tourists on Thursday, becoming the latest Southeast Asian nation to reopen in a bid to revive a battered tourism sector after its borders shut to visitors nearly two years ago due to the pandemic. Popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, the Philippines has seen a sharp drop in coronavirus cases. Tourism officials at Manila's airport greeted passengers flying in from countries including the United States and China to visit beaches or reunite with family and friends.

  • Philippines welcomes back foreign travelers after 2 years

    The Philippines lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travelers Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. Foreign travelers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus will be welcomed back and will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival. The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travelers from the worst-hit countries.

  • Hong Kong denies Australia access to dual citizen facing life imprisonment under national security law

    Australian consular officials have reportedly been barred from accessing a Hong Kong-born Australian man detained under the city’s national security law. The man, who is speculated to be 42-year-old political activist Gordon Ng, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, for allegedly “conspiring to subvert state power,” according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Consular officials have attended hearings, since the man’s initial arrest; however, they have been repeatedly denied access to him, since Hong Kong — a special administrative region (SAR) of China — no longer recognizes dual citizenship, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

  • Old news report misleadingly linked to alleged 2022 plot to kill Philippine presidential hopeful Marcos Jr

    A news report about a bullet hole found at the office of Philippine presidential front runner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has been viewed millions of times in social media posts that link the clip to an alleged assassination attempt against him in 2022. The video has been shared in a misleading context; the report was aired by local broadcaster GMA News in 2015."Our candidate is in danger," reads a Tagalog-language Facebook post shared on February 1, 2022.The video, which has garnered more th

  • Novak Djokovic included on entry list for Indian Wells - and with it the threat of fresh vaccine row

    Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his Covid-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open, is on the entry list for next month's Indian Wells ATP event in California.

  • Fiji joins Australian women's Super Rugby competition

    Fiji’s national women’s rugby team is set to join Australia’s Super W league in the 2022 season. The Fijiana will be based in Australia and play against Australia’s five Women’s Super Rugby franchises as preparation for the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in October in New Zealand. Fiji Drua, the men’s national team, is also based in Australia for its first season in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament, which kicks off next week and also features five clubs from Australia, five from New Zealand and the New Zealand-based Moana Pasifika.

  • Costars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Celebrate Engagement With Romantic Tributes

    Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married. The pair, who met while playing love interests in the series "Crash Landing on You" in 2019, announced their engagement in sweet posts on social media.

  • Watch Mexican Figure Skater Donovan Carrillo's Historic Olympic Free Skate

    What a moment for 22-year-old Donovan Carrillo and for his home country of Mexico. 🇲🇽He is the first figure skater from Mexico to make it to the free skate at the Olympic Games.

  • Lexus Gives a Better View of Electric SUV Concept

    Lexus is previewing a large electric SUV model that could offer three rows of seating and a long range. But when could we see it in dealerships?

  • Porsche just proved that stopping to charge an electric car won't kill the great American road trip

    Porsche sent one of its electric Taycan sedans the 2,800 miles from Los Angeles to New York and spent less than 2.5 hours at charging stations.

  • US Army’s delayed battle command system begins operational testing

    After some software deficiencies were identified and fixed, the Army's system that will link sensors and shooters on the battlefield is finally in the initial operational test and evaluation phase ahead of a full-rate production decision expected at the end of the year.

  • NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Warriors remain on top, talking trades for everyone else

    The Bucks are looking good and climbing fast.

  • 2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

    Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions. Fantom is the 32nd largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of less than $6 billion -- suggesting it's largely undiscovered by investors.

  • Battery Charges Dropped Against  RHOM  Star Alexia Echevarria's Son Peter Rosello

    Miami-Dade State Attorney documents state that the victim was unwilling to give a statement about the alleged battery

  • We Need to Talk About That "The Book of Boba Fett" End-Credits Scene

    After seven action-packed episodes, "The Book of Boba Fett" officially came to a close on Feb. 9.

  • Eddie Howe warns players to stay grounded as Newcastle climb out of drop zone

    The Magpies face Aston Villa on Tyneside at the weekend.

  • Vikings' Justin Jefferson excited about new head coach

    Justin Jefferson is excited the Minnesota Vikings are getting an offensive-minded head coach. The team is expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell after the Super Bowl. “I’ve been hearing nothing but great things about him,” Jefferson said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

  • New Zealand-Australia Twenty20 cricket series canceled

    New Zealand’s three-match Twenty20 international cricket series next month against world champion Australia has been canceled because of COVID-19 border regulations. Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup last November and the rivals were expected to play in Napier from March 17-20, in anticipation of a planned relaxation of border protocols. “At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,” New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement Wednesday.

  • John Wall trade talks: Rockets playing hardball with Lakers

    One source close to the situation insisted Wednesday night that the Rockets remain steadfast in their refusal to entertain a John Wall-for-Russell Westbrook trade with the Lakers unless L.A. agrees to include its 2027 first-round pick in the trade. ...