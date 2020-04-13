How to Fill that Hole in Your Retirement Income

Now that COVID-19 has officially changed everything, let's talk about how you can maintain as much of your retirement income as possible.

The combination of factors we have witnessed is almost overwhelming.

The stock market is down 20% to 30% from the beginning of the year. The bond market is flat or down and not offsetting the stock market losses. The yield on 10-year Treasuries is down to below 1%. Taken together, a typical IRA or 401(k) account is down 15%.

If you were planning on drawing down your savings at the rate of, say, 4% a year -- or $40,000 on a $1 million IRA -- your withdrawal is also down 15% to $34,000. Or if you were counting on dividends or interest as your main source of income from your personal savings, the underlying securities are depressed and could be at risk.

How much income can you count on?

All of this bad news means that the income you were counting on other than Social Security, any pension or annuity payments you were already getting, is under pressure. So, if you're already retired, or about to retire (voluntarily or not) you likely have a big hole in your budget. That hole could be growing larger every day if your income was mostly coming from withdrawals, like RMDs from your 401(k) or rollover IRA, since they decline directly with the fall in account values. (The dramatic fall in market values since year end points out the general problem with RMD withdrawals, which are based on year-end values but could be taken from an already depressed account.)

Depending on your income sources, your income hole could be $10,000, $25,000, $50,000 per year or even more. And it's unlikely you can or want to go back to work to fill that hole. So, what are the things you should consider as you determine how to climb out?

In short, your plan should focus on actions you control rather than those you can't.

Six ways to take control of your retirement

1. Create a plan for retirement income

Most importantly you should have a plan for retirement income. It doesn't have to be elaborate, but it should be recorded and updated at least annually, and should guide your decisions going forward. The plan should be about income and follow an Income Allocation model, a strategy that combines a mixture of annuity payments with a tax-smart and managed IRA withdrawal plan. (After all, focusing on the size of your investment account, allocation of your savings and selection of individual securities didn't prevent the income hole from forming.)

2. Generate more income

Asset withdrawals starting at 4% are what many advisers recommend as a way to tap your savings. There is an alternative in Income Allocation planning that starts with higher income that grows over time. The chart below shows the year-by-year income boost you can get just from your IRA by following an Income Allocation, rather than asset withdrawal, strategy. That's because Income Allocation provides higher income from lifetime annuity payments that are guaranteed and not affected by market conditions.

3. Build in more security

A large percentage of 401(k) participants invest their savings in target date funds that automatically reduce risky holdings in their account as they near retirement. Once they retire, increasing income from annuity payments can provide similar security -- guaranteed income for life no matter how long you live. The chart here shows how an increasing percentage of your IRA income is guaranteed under an Income Allocation model and not dependent on the market. Research shows that consumers generally do not reap the rewards of most stock market gains because they sell their holdings during bad times (like now) and are not invested when the market begins to climb again. A concentration on income, with a percentage of your retirement income coming from annuity payments, relieves that pressure and allows you to stay the course in volatile markets.