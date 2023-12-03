Fill the Stocking

Dec. 2—Many applicants to Odessa's Empty Stocking Fund this year have never sought assistance before.

Mary Beth, not her real name, is an Odessa mom with two children ages 12 and 6. She gets child support but due a rough economy and high prices she is struggling to provide.

Many in our community, like Mary Beth's family, need help this year as a Merry Christmas meal and gifts for the kiddos are simply out of reach. Will you help the needy in Odessa have a Merry Christmas?

The 29th year of the Empty Stocking Fund has a $100,000 goal to meet the needs in our community. The Fund helps families who are struggling to make ends meet. Many are single moms and grandmothers trying to raise family in tough economic times. Funds donated to the Empty Stocking stay in Ector County and help local families like that of Mary Beth.

The Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army, provides a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree for needy seniors and children. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2.24 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/393573yf

EMPTY STOCKING FUND TOTALS

— Joyce Leffingwell $100

— Yvonne L. Pulchtorpek $15

— John or Holly Weaver $150

— Chittar V. Ramanatan $2,500

— Previous total: $1,350

— Today's total: $2,765

— Grand total: $4,115

— This year's goal: $100,000

