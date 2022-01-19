🌱 Get Your (Re)Fill On Vernon St + Mendocino Farms March Opening

Rise and shine, Roseville!

Let's get this day started. Here are the most important things going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

After some clouds in the morning, we should have sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will range from a high of 57 degrees to an overnight low of 40. Winds will remain light and variable at about 3-4 mph and humidity should be around 79% during the day.

Here are the top stories in Roseville today:

Get to know Colleen Benson Rathe, owner of the Village General Store & Refillery on Vernon Street, in this great profile piece by our friends at Style Magazine. Her unique store caters to customers looking to leave a smaller footprint on the environment by providing eco-friendly body care, cleaning, pantry and children’s products ready for refill in reusable containers. (Style Magazine) Foodies on the go will have a new fast-casual dining option at 1210 Roseville Parkway come March 1st. Mendocino Farms offers locally sourced, “chef-driven” sandwiches, salads, bowls and soups for the discerning palate. You can sign up for an account on their website now to receive a free entrée after the opening. (Mendocino Farms website) Our Placer County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with plans to convert the Hampton Inn & Suites on North Sunrise Avenue into housing for people experiencing homelessness in Placer County. Part of the statewide Project Homekey 2.0 program, the board voted to purchase the hotel for $16.7 million, utilizing funds expected from the state. Besides converting the 85 units to apartment style dwellings for approved tenants, the program will provide round-the-clock services to the tenants. A similar program started in November 2020 operates at the former 7 Pines Motel in Kings Beach. (ABC 10) Students at 45 selected colleges and universities will be eligible to earn up $10,000 for tuition by participating in community service projects with the Californians for All College Corps program announced yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom. College credits could also be earned, depending on the type of service performed. (ABC Bay Area)

Story continues





From our sponsor:

Today's Roseville Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Roseville:

Put that frying pan down! F ood trucks are rolling into the Westpark neighborhood at 6064 Emerald Park Lane tonight . Come say howdy to your neighbors while you enjoy cuisine from Authentic Street Taco , Pinorrito Filipino Fusion and Bubble Cone , courtesy of Food in the Hood 916 . Don’t forget order ahead online for faster service. 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

Find out more about The Gathering Inn ’s proposed Campus of Hope at the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA) meeting at the Maidu Community Center tonight . The presentation will show how the project plans to address homelessness in Placer County and will include a Q & A session at the end. Read up on the project ahead of time at www.thegatheringinn.com/campus and bring your questions. 7:00 pm- 9:00 pm

Looking for the “ ultimate girls’ night out ”? Get your tickets to the It’s in the Bag designer purse fundraiser for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin tomorrow night ! The $40 tickets include dinner, table games and door prizes – plus several raffle opportunities to win designer purses. The fun takes place at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis and all proceeds go to support community work done by Soroptimists . Purchase your tickets from Soroptimist members, at Hebard Insurance Solutions in Loomis or by Venmo ( @SoroptimistLoomis : include your name, phone number and “purse” in the comments). Tomorrow, 6:00 pm-8:30 pm

Even dinosaurs are taking precautions against covid (they’ve learned from already going extinct once!) as the travelling Jurassic Empire event moves to an outdoor, drive-thru format for its opening this weekend at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. These life-size, animatronic dinos will send a thrill up your spine! Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online and are $45-$85 per vehicle, depending on the day and number of passengers. Jan. 21-23 & Jan. 27-30

From my notebook:

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month . Learn about what our Placer County Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Team (CSEC) is doing to help children in our community who are victims, or at risk of becoming victims, of exploitation. (Kids First Now)

Can your beer change the world for the better? It can if you’re drinking the new Brave Noise India Pale Ale just released at Crooked Lane Brewery in Auburn . A portion of the sales from this libation will support Stand Up Placer ’s work combating human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault. Take a little drive up the hill and do your part for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month ! (Instagram)

Fentanyl poisoning has reached epidemic levels in our community and state. Often, our teens and young adults are the victims as drugs bought from dealers are laced with fentanyl without their knowledge . Get some useful information and tips for talking to your young people from Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire in this video, “ Continuing the Conversation Against Fentanyl .” (YouTube)

Covid, cold or flu? Sometimes it’s hard to tell what seasonal malady you are suffering from. Luckily, Uncle Sam is here to help by offering four free at-home covid tests for every home in the U.S. Click on the link to order your tests and to find other testing resources in the area. (COVIDtests.gov)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

Add your event

Loving the Roseville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at kellymrisse@gmail.com

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Kelly Risse

About me: My name is Kelly Mays Risse, and I have lived in Roseville just about all my life. I graduated from Roseville High School and majored in Journalism at CSU Sacramento. My husband and I loved growing up and raising our three boys here in the 'Ville. I have watched Roseville evolve from a cheerful little railroad town to a large and diverse city. I love where we live, from the hiking trails to the hip new restaurants, and I love the people who live here. I am excited to bring the highlights to you in The Roseville Daily!

This article originally appeared on the Roseville Patch