How To Fill Out a W-4: A Complete Guide

Gabrielle Olya
·11 min read
alfexe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you start a new job — or change your name or marital status — you will probably have to fill out a new W-4 tax form. Your completed form is used to determine how much of your income your employer should withhold for federal taxes, so it’s important to take the time to fill it out carefully and completely to avoid a massive bill each tax season.

Read More: IRS 1099 Form Explained — Everything You Need To Know
Find Out: What to Do If You Lost Your W-2

Do you know how to fill out a W-4 form? If you need a full rundown, keep reading for a simple step-by-step breakdown.

The Basics: What Is a W-4 Form?

The W-4 form — which is an Employee’s Withholding Allowance Certificate — is a document designed to let your employer know how much of your income to withhold for federal taxes. You should fill out a new W-4 when you have started a new job, if your personal situation changes or if you want to adjust the amount withheld.

In fact, the IRS recommends filling out a new W-4 form every year.

The form includes the following fields:

  • Name

  • Address

  • Social Security number

  • Marital status

  • Any additional amount you want to be withheld for each paycheck

  • Whether you are claiming exemption from withholding

  • Your employer’s name and address

  • Your first date of employment

  • Your employer identification number

Check Out: Only 18% of Americans Believe Their Tax Dollars Are Being Spent the Right Way

To help you determine what to claim on a W-4 and the amount to withhold from your paycheck, the IRS provides you with two worksheets:

  • Multiple Jobs Worksheet – Step 2(b) on page 3

  • Deductions Worksheet – Step 4(b) on page 3

These worksheets help guide you to the best answer to the question, “What should be claimed on a W-4?”

Note that the IRS designed a new form in 2020, but it is unchanged for 2021. You can download a copy of the 2021 W-4 form (with all of the worksheets included) on the IRS website. The best way to fill out a W-4 is to start with the worksheets on page 3, which will guide you through the application form.

If you already have a W-4 on file for your existing job, you do not need to change anything yet. However, if you started a new job recently, plan to make any personal life status adjustments, or you want to increase or decrease your amount withheld, you will need to fill out the new W-4 form.

It’s always a good idea to review your withholdings, so contact your HR representative if you have questions.

Learn More: How To Read Your Pay Stub

Steps To Fill Out a W-4

GoBankingRates

Your W-4 form will display several distinct sections for you to fill out. Be sure to only fill out sections that are relevant to your work and life in the previous year. Follow the steps below to complete your W-4 form with confidence.

Step 1: Fill Out the Multiple Jobs Worksheet (If Applicable)

If you have more than one job at a time or are married filing jointly and have a working spouse, you should fill out the Multiple Jobs Worksheet.

“Since your multiple employers don’t withhold taxes based on your total salary, the easiest thing to do is to withhold at a higher rate,” said Audrey Goetz, a certified public accountant, certified valuation analyst and manager at the accounting firm Rudler, PSC. “This makes sense if you have, say, two $25,000-a-year jobs. Both employers will withhold based on the individual incomes of $25,000. However, that does not take into account that you have two jobs that produce $50,000 of income, and you could end up underwithheld come year-end.”

To fill out this worksheet, you might need to refer to the tables on Page 4.

Keep reading for step-by-step instructions on how to fill out the Multiple Jobs Worksheet.

1. Line 1 should be filled out if you have two jobs, or you are married filing jointly and both employed.

Use the “Higher Paying Job” row and “Lower Paying Job” column from the table on page 4 of your W-4 to find the value at the intersection of your two salaries. Enter that number here.

See: Where’s My Refund and Other Ways To Check Your IRS Refund Status

2. If you and/or your spouse have three jobs at the same time, you’ll fill out lines 2a, 2b and 2c.

For 2a, use the table on page 4. Use the highest paying job’s wages on your list for the “Higher Paying Job” row, and the annual wages for the next highest paying job in the “Lower Paying Job” column. Find the intersection of those two salaries and enter the number under 2a.

For 2b, add the value for the two jobs that have the highest annual wages. Use that total when reviewing the “Higher Paying Job” row. Use the lowest paying job in the “Lower Paying Job” column to find the amount from the appropriate table on page 4.

Add 2a and 2b together for a total value in 2c.

If this is not relevant to you, skip to line 3.

3. Using the highest paying job, enter the number of yearly pay periods. For jobs that pay weekly, enter 52; for jobs that pay every other week, enter 26; and for jobs that pay monthly, enter 12. Put the number on line 3.

4. Divide the annual amount on line 1 or line 2c by the number of pay periods from line 3 and enter the amount here.

Enter it again in Step 4(c) for the highest paying job, and include any additional amount you want to be withheld.

Heads Up: When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? Here’s When to Expect That Check

Step 2: Fill Out the Deductions Worksheet (If Applicable)

GoBankingRates

Complete the Deductions Worksheet only if you plan to itemize your deductions or claim certain credits on your income tax return. You won’t need to do this if you plan on claiming a standard deduction on your income tax return.

If you do fill out this worksheet, follow these steps:

1. Put the estimated amount of your 2020 itemized deductions on line 1. This number can include:

  • Medical expenses that are more than 7.5% of your income

  • State and local income taxes up to $10,000

  • Deductible home mortgage interest

  • Investment interest

  • Charitable contributions

  • Casualty and theft losses attributable to a federally declared disaster that are more than $100 and 10% of your adjusted gross income

Find Out: The Most Popular Things To Do With Your Tax Refund

2. Then amount you enter on line 2 will depend on your filing status:

  • Enter “$25,100” if you are married filing jointly or a qualified widow(er).

  • Enter “$18,800” if you are head of household.

  • Enter “$12,550” if you are single or married filing separately.

Read Next: How To Keep Your Tax Refund From Being Stolen

3. Subtract line 2 from line 1, and put this number on line 3.

If the number is zero or less, just put “0.”

4. Use line 4 to record an estimate of your student loan interest, deductible individual retirement account contributions, and other income adjustments from Schedule 1.

The following qualify as adjustments to income:

  • Educator expenses

  • Certain business expenses of reservists, performing artists and fee-basis government officials

  • Health savings account deduction

  • Moving expenses for members of the Armed Forces

  • Deductible part of self-employment tax

  • Self-employed SEP, SIMPLE and qualified plans

  • Self-employed health insurance deduction

  • Penalty on early withdrawal of savings

  • Alimony paid

  • IRA deduction

  • Student loan interest deduction

  • Tuition and fees deduction

See: Common IRS Tax Forms Explained

5. Add lines 3 and 4, and enter the total on line 5.

Again, always remember to double-check your math when adding up amounts on your W-4.

Step 3: Complete the Employee’s Tax Withholding Certificate (All Taxpayers)

Once you have completed any applicable worksheets, you can begin filling out the W-4 form with your tax withholding choices that you will give to your employer. (Note: You cannot fill out a W-4 online because you must submit it to your employer.)

  1. Fill out Step 1 fields with your personal information.

  2. Complete Steps 2-4 if they apply to you. Step 2 is if you have multiple jobs or your spouse works, Step 3 is for claiming dependents and Step 4 is for other optional adjustments.

  3. If you fill out Step 2, check box C if you have one job and your spouse has one job. If there are more than two jobs, use the Multiple Jobs Worksheet on page 3 or the estimator to ensure you are withholding enough.

  4. If you fill out Step 3, multiply the number of children under age 17 by $2,000 and put the amount on the line. For all other dependents, multiply the number by $500 and put it on the second line. Add both amounts and put the total on line 3.

  5. Step 4 is optional. Fill it out only if there is other taxable income (not from jobs), if you have other deductions or if you want to claim extra withholding tax each pay period.

  6. For Step 5, sign your name and provide today’s date. Give the form to your employer to fill out the Employers Only field.

Check Out: Outrageous Ways People Spend Their Tax Refunds

Need To Know: W-4 Form FAQs

You might still need clarification on topics other than how to complete a W-4. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

1. What’s the difference between a W-4 and a W-2?

A W-4 is the IRS tax form you fill out upon employment, so your employer will withhold your desired amount of federal income tax from your paycheck. A W-2 is the IRS tax form you receive from your employer at the end of the tax year. It includes information on how much money you earned, how much money was withheld for federal and state taxes, and other contributions made to Social Security and your employer-sponsored 401(k) account. You’ll use Form W-2 when filing your taxes.

2. What should one do if earning money from two jobs?

When you have income from two jobs, you only need to complete one W-4 form.

More on Refunds: No. 1 Thing Americans Do With Their Tax Refund

3. How does one know if an employer is withholding too much from a paycheck?

Once your W-4 form takes effect, you can use the IRS withholding calculator on IRS.gov or reference Pub. 505 to see whether the amount being withheld is comparable to the projected total tax for the year.

4. Will the amount of money earned from investments and dividends affect the W-4?

The IRS classifies investments and dividends as nonwage income. When you are earning a significant amount of nonwage income, you can make estimated tax payments using Form 1040-ES to avoid owing additional tax when tax season rolls around.

Learn More: 10 Tax Loopholes That Could Save You Thousands

5. How many allowances can be claimed on a W-4 form?

Since the IRS made changes to and redesigned the W-4 form, personal allowances no longer need to be included for 2020 and forward.

6. How does the W-4 form affect net pay?

Your employer deducts your tax withholdings based on your W-4 form.

7. Is it better to have more earned income withheld to be on the safe side?

The best thing to do is to carefully take the time to fill out the W-4 worksheets and form to ensure the appropriate withholding amount.

“If you’d rather have more net pay now and deal with the possibility of having to pay higher taxes when filing your tax return, you can do that,” said Bill Weekes-Ruesch, MBA, CPA. “Or, you can choose to have more taxes withheld as you go, resulting in either a larger tax refund or lower tax liability when filing your return.”

8. What are the downsides to having more tax withheld and getting a larger refund at the end of the year?

It may seem nice to get a big tax refund in the mail when you claim exemption from withholding on your W-4 tax form, but you’ll wish you had access to those funds earlier if you need them for an emergency or any unforeseen expense. You’re likely better off having the money that’s rightfully yours in a savings account or other fund than with the IRS, so you can access that money on your own terms.

Fill Out Your W-4 Form Correctly To Avoid a Massive Tax Bill

Do you feel more confident about filling out the W-4 after reading through these steps? Hopefully, this guide and toolkit will help you through the process of filling out your W-4 form. Whether this is the first time you have filled out a W-4 or if you have filled out several over the course of your career, it is always good to have a refresher in order to understand what is happening with your earned pay at every step.

Remember to take your time, read through everything, and gather any documentation you may need to make sure you fill out everything correctly for your tax paperwork.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Fill Out a W-4: A Complete Guide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar idles after tumble from 19-month peak; Aussie firm before RBA

    The U.S. dollar nursed its wounds on Tuesday following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers, as Federal Reserve policymakers allayed investor fears of a very rapid tightening of monetary policy. The Australian dollar remained firm after its biggest jump in eight months overnight ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision later on Tuesday, with expectation building that Governor Philip Lowe will capitulate on his prior conviction that an interest rate rise this year was unlikely. It was at an almost 19-month high of 97.441 at the end of last week, as investors pondered chances the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points in March.

  • Spotify Soars 13% After Addressing Turmoil Over Joe Rogan

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA climbed as much as 13% after the streaming service said it will add a content advisory to podcasts that address Covid-19, seeking to quash an uproar over Joe Rogan’s program.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billiona

  • Millions more people without children are now eligible for a tax credit that could save them thousands

    The IRS made the Earned Income Tax Credit available to more childless people and young adults, saving millions more people up to $7,000 this year.

  • IRS Letter 6475 can help you claim any extra stimulus cash owed: 5 things to know

    You'll need IRS Letter 6475 to avoid making tax mistakes regarding the Recovery Rebate Credit. And plenty of people made mistakes last year.

  • The IRS already has all your income tax data – so why do Americans still have to file their taxes?

    The government could toss the 1040 in the trash. Kameleon007iStock via Getty ImagesDoing taxes in the U.S. is notoriously complicated and costly. And it gets even worse when there are delays and backlogs, making it especially hard to reach the Internal Revenue Service for assistance. But to me this raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have to navigate the tedious, costly tax filing system at all? The case for a ‘simple return’ In 1985, President Ronald Reagan promised a “return-fre

  • 3 Unusual Capital Gains Rules to Watch Out For

    The U.S. uses a progressive tax system, meaning that the more money you make, the more you'll owe in taxes. As a way to encourage people to invest, long-term capital gains -- the profit earned from selling an asset you've held longer than one year -- are taxed more favorably than your regular income. With income taxes, you fall into one of seven brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%.

  • Will you pay taxes on PayPal, Cash App transactions in 2023? It depends, tax experts say

    Life does not always give you lemons --sometimes it gives you a 1099-K form from mobile payment apps like PayPal or Cash App.

  • Palmetto State Bank, ex-bank manager issue statements in Alex Murdaugh case

    Palmetto State Bank and its former bank manager Russell Laffitte issued independent statements about the ongoing Alex Murdaugh criminal & civil cases.

  • People Are Calling Out "Normal" Workplace Things That Are Actually Toxic, And You'll Be Surprised By Some Of These

    "When NO ONE smiles in the office, run."View Entire Post ›

  • Liz Weston: How your parents’ debt could outlive them

    Many people believe one of two common myths when a parent dies in debt, says Chicago estate planning attorney Michael Whitty. Adult children typically don’t have to pay their parents’ bills, but there are exceptions. Creditors can file claims against the estate, and those claims usually have to be paid before anything is distributed to heirs.

  • What to expect from the housing market now that the Fed has signaled rate hikes

    Plan to buy a house in 2022? The good news is that conditions won’t rapidly get out of control the way they did last year.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Child Tax Credit: You Could Get a Double Payment in February — Here’s Why

    If the Build Back Better bill actually manages to pass in January, parents could be looking at a doubled Child Tax Credit payment for February. That's the good news. Child Tax Credit: How To Claim the...

  • Why Lucid Stock Lit Up Today

    Shares of Tesla rival Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) powered higher on Monday, rising a solid 6.5% as of 2:15 p.m. ET as investors read an upgrade for Tesla and wonder if it might mean good things for Lucid stock, too. This morning, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse loves Tesla for its fast growth, high profit margins, and its potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible -- three factors that may not necessarily hold true for Lucid, which is just getting its EV business up and running.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.