‘We’re filled with hope’: Bidens open inauguration events with message of positivity after Capitol violence
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden opened Sunday night's “We The People” concert – and 2021 Inauguration Week – with a message of hope and unity, telling their audience how they were “filled with hope” at the days, months, and years ahead.
Acknowledging the “difficult transition process” faced by the incoming Biden administration, Dr Biden expressed compassion for Americans who ”have experienced loss over the last year", which has been strained by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“To those who have experienced loss over the last year, know that Joe and I carry you in our thoughts and prayers each day,” said Dr Biden.
The President-elect joined in with Dr Biden, expressing deep thanks to his supporters.
"Your help has changed the course of history, and we’ll always be grateful for everything you’ve done,” President-elect Biden told supporters, adding that “it’s the honour of my lifetime to be your next president”. The remarks reflected Biden’s message of unity, on which he’s relied since winning the election in November.
The “We the People” concert is part of the ongoing programming surrounding next week's inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
At the forthcoming inauguration ceremony on 20 January, Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the National Anthem at Biden's swearing-in, and Jennifer Lopez will be performing as well.
Later that evening, Tom Hanks is set to host a primetime TV special featuring performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons.
The special, titled "Celebrating America”, will run for 90 minutes and will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC from 8:30–10:00 PM ET/PT on 20 January.
