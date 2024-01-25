Filling a 'void': Peoria commits funding for new $14M affordable housing development

A vacant lot at Shelley and Antoinette in South Peoria is part of 2.56-acres around S. Shelley Street, W. Antoinette Street and S. Sumner Avenue earmarked for an affordable housing development.

The city of Peoria will put $1.2 million toward an affordable housing development in South Peoria that will see 47 new units built.

Total cost of the project, which is being undertaken by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation, is $14 million, $8.3 million of which are eligible expenses within the South Village tax-increment financing district.

The money Peoria is putting toward the project is an upfront payment to the developers that will help them close on the property, community development director Joe Dulin told the City Council on Tuesday.

Jane Genzel, the executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation, said it is "so important" to have the support of the City Council for this project.

"It's a lot of money, but projects like this are mainly a tax credit project — a majority of the funding comes from tax credits we are awarded, but that never covers all the costs," Genzel said. "So it is so important to have the support of the city and that they see this as an important project to put funding to."

The project encompasses 2.56 acres of land centered around the 900 blocks of Shelley, Sumner and Antoinette streets and the 1500 block of West Antoinette Street.

Empty lots and vacant houses in the 900 block of S. Shelley Street could become part of a new affordable housing project in South Peoria.

It will include 24 three-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and 15 one-bedroom units across five townhome buildings and two two-story walkup buildings, a playground, gym facility and on-site lighting.

To qualify for the housing, a household must make less than 80% of Peoria's median income.

Genzel said there is a high need in Peoria for quality affordable housing, and there is still more needed outside of this project.

"It will be nice to see new construction in that neighborhood, and we hope for more," Genzel said. "We need to do more."

Peoria city councilmembers voted unanimously on Tuesday night to contribute $1.2 million in HOME funds to the project and another $491,617 in South Village TIF funds.

Construction is expected to finish in October 2025, and occupancy will begin in November 2025 or December 2025, according to Genzel.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said she was "very excited" about the project.

"We saw during map restructuring that 5,000 residents left the 1st District to move to other areas of the city — moving north — and I am convinced part of that migrations came from the lack of affordable housing available on the south side of Peoria," Ali said.

1st District councilmember Denise Jackson said the development will fill a "void."

"We have people who don't necessarily want to move too far out, but with a lack of affordable housing stock, this will begin to address that need," Jackson said.

