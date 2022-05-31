Wichita Falls Police were awaiting a search warrant to enter a building were they believe an armed man was barricaded Tuesday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has shut down a portion of Fillmore Street in Wichita Falls after responding to a situation in the 2200 block of the street.

WFPD arrived around 9 a.m. Tuesday, after it was reported that a man was seen waving a gun around. Police believed the man went into a rear apartment in the 2200 block of Fillmore and they closed off the area for the safety of the public.

No gunshots have been reported at the scene.

Police remained on scene as of about 11 a.m. and they were awaiting a search warrant to enter the building.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Fillmore area closed off for possible armed standoff