Fillmore Detroit box office damaged in early Monday morning SUV crash

An SUV crashed early Monday into the Fillmore Detroit, damaging the theater’s box office.

There appeared, however, to be no damage inside the theater and no serious injury to the driver, according to news accounts.

Acccording to news reports, at about 2:30 a.m., a woman drove her vehicle into the Fillmore and was taken into police custody.

No shows are scheduled for Monday night. The next show at the theater, a performance by country-music singer Chris Young, is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Free Press left messages with the theater and Detroit police.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fillmore Detroit's box office damaged in early morning SUV crash