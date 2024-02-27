Film crew members testify in 'Rust' film shooting trial
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
2024 Ford Mustang gets a "Matte Clear Film" option to give any Mustang color a matte finish that also protects the paint.
The latest Marvel superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson has flopped at the box office. That hasn't stopped some people from seeing it.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
The 20-year-old guard is showing he has a bright future in Utah and in the NBA.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect from South Carolina’s primary, the moon landing and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
As Reddit finally files to go public, the company wrote in its S-1 filing that "meme stock" schemes on r/WallStreetBets could pose a risk to investors. The subreddit r/WallStreetBets, a community of retail traders with 15 million members, describes itself as being "like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal." It's most well known for coordinating a short squeeze on GameStop stock in 2021, a rebellious move that cost hedge funds billions of dollars.
Americans donate to crowdfunding campaigns to pay off medical debt. Is it helping?
Video games haven't been a niche hobby for ages now, but the scale of the industry built around gaming is still not as well known as it deserves. Revenue from video games totaled some $39.4 billion in the United States during the first three quarters of 2023. Meanwhile, the box office for films in the United States was worth a comparatively modest $9 billion in all of last year.
Google said Thursday it plans to roll out the SoundPod, its portable speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments, to small merchants across India over the coming months. The Google Pay expansion in India, where the company is among the mobile payment market leaders, comes even as the firm winds down some of its payments apps in the U.S. The company, which began a limited trial of SoundPod last year, received positive feedback during the testing and helped merchants reduce the checkout time, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Products for Google Pay, wrote in a blog post.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
Hello, classy lady! This TikTok popular J.Crew sweater is flattering on a range of sizes and is the ultimate transitional piece your closet craves.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Seeking safety in baseball could be a fool's errand, but when you hit on a consistent player in fantasy, it's a huge deal. Here are Fred Zinkie's picks for the safest players of 2024.
An appeals court has blocked a $1 billion copyright verdict against US internet service provider Cox Communications and ordered a retrial.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter