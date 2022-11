NextShark

Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang recently recalled the "crazy story" of how WWE CEO Vince McMahon rehired him after forgetting he fired him. In an interview with Steve Fall’s “Ten Count” podcast on Wednesday, Yang, whose real name is James Carson Yun, said he ran across McMahon at WWE pay-per-view event “Backlash” in 2005 while Yun was on a date and trying to “get laid.” Yun said he was later approached by people working with McMahon and was asked if he could demonstrate a move that would be used later for the match between The Spirit Squad and Shawn Michaels, also known as the Heartbreak Kid or HBK.