Film fraudster’s new scam involves bogus Miami yacht firm and a movie tied to Nxivm cult

For a film producer who pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of millions of dollars, time behind bars appears to have been one more dubious business opportunity — one he will be sentenced anew for on Friday.

James David Williams spent nine months incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in 2018 as he awaited sentencing for his role in a scheme in which he and two other producers told investors that their money was earmarked for films that would star Nicolas Cage and Harry Connick Jr., among others, while instead pocketing the cash to pay for lavish vacations, luxury cars, yacht loan payments and the down payment on a $3.5 million home.

Federal prosecutors suggest that Williams’ time in prison was fruitful, as it coincided with the incarceration of Keith Raniere, leader of the New York cult-like group Nxivm, which has attracted notoriety for its roster of Hollywood members and for an offshoot of the group in which women were sexually abused by Raniere and branded with his initials. The two may have interacted behind bars.

Throughout 2020, a company tied to Williams took in more than $500,000, which prosecutors believe is connected to the production of a documentary about the cult. In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison on multiple charges, including sex trafficking.

Williams cooperated with the government in its original cases against his co-conspirators and was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution to victims of the scheme.

Months after his sentencing, as Williams began a three-year period of probation, he began a new fraud, falsely claiming employment with a fictitious yacht management company called “Universal Yacht Management.” He made up the name of a supervisor at the company, “Henry Marker,” and created a fake website for the company, listing its business address in Miami.

He used his purported employment as justification for travel to Florida and Hawaii and to mask his earnings from the film production. He falsified pay stubs showing income from the fake yacht company, all the while keeping his payments related to the film secret.

Rather than use the money on film-related expenses, prosecutors write that he used the money to continue funding a lavish lifestyle, including more than $168,000 spent on boat- and marina-related expenses and more than $50,000 spent on his wife’s credit card and car payment bills. He did little to repay money owed to his victims. To date, Williams has paid $11,900 of the more than $15 million he owes in restitution.

The payments came from an account associated with an “Eduardo Ramirez.”

A former member of Nxivm named Eduardo Asunsolo Ramirez heads an organization called Make Justice Blind, which argues that the charges against Raniere and the cult were unfounded.

McClatchy previously reported on the business connections between Williams, his co-conspirator, Steven Brown, and Rick Gates, the former Trump campaign aide and deputy to Paul Manafort. Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the government in 2018 in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Money that Williams and Brown stole from investors also made its way to a national security non-profit launched in 2013 by Elliot Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges connected to not registering as a foreign agent. He was pardoned by former President Trump in his final hours in office.

Elliott and Robin Broidy in 2012

Williams will be sentenced on Friday in New York by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood for violating his probation. Federal prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to a year and a half in prison, while Williams has asked to be sentenced to only nine months.

In October, one of Williams’ victims wrote a letter to Wood, imploring that she impose a strict sentence.

“There is still not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him, and the pain he has caused my family that I don’t feel a profound sense of sadness,” wrote David Tengdin, of Minneapolis. “By contrast, I imagine that there isn’t a day that goes by that [Williams] doesn’t reflect on things and laugh.”