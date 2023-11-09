Film and lecture series celebrates Native Americans

Nov. 8—HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum, High Point Public Library and High Point Heritage Research Center will be hosting a film and lecture series for Native American Heritage Month.

The events, being held in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, will be held this Tuesday at the High Point Museum, and Nov. 21 at the High Point Public Library. Both events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the museum will host Lamar E. DeLoatch, president of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, for a presentation on "Black Indians: Tracing Your African-Native American Heritage."

On Nov. 21, the library will host a series of short films talking about the first encounter between indigenous peoples and Europeans and the language and heritage of the Lumbee Tribe here in North Carolina. The three films are "First Encounter" from the Chickasaw Heritage Series DVD (2013), "Our Fires Still Burn: The Native American Experience" (2013) and "Save Our Wilkes County History: Native Americans in Wilkes County" (2009).

Both events are free and open to the public.