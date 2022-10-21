Film on NJ's deadliest serial killer Charles Cullen is now in theaters, on Netflix soon

A film about New Jersey's most prolific serial killer, who is thought to have murdered up to 400 people, is in theaters now and is also heading to Netflix.

Charles Cullen, a former nurse, was convicted in 2006 for murdering 29 patients with rogue injections while he worked at New Jersey and Pennsylvania hospitals, including Hunterdon Medical Center and Somerset Medical Center.

"The Good Nurse," a movie based on the true-crime book of the same name, was released in theaters Wednesday and will debut on Netflix on Oct. 26.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, known for his roles in "The Danish Girl," "The Theory of Everything" and “Les Misérables,” is cast as Cullen.

Charles Cullen is shown in a courtroom in Somerville in 2003.

Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "Interstellar") also stars as Amy Loughren. Once a friend and colleague of Cullen's, Loughren helped investigators secure the evidence needed for Cullen's conviction.

"The Good Nurse" is directed by Tobias Lindholm, a Danish screenwriter and director. Its screenplay was written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the 2019 film "1917."

The 2013 book was written by Charles Graeber, who chronicled the story of Cullen's crimes, investigation and conviction. Cullen was sentenced at the Somerset County Courthouse in Somerville to 11 consecutive life terms totaling 397 years in prison for the murders.

In exchange for cooperating with authorities in identifying his victims, Cullen was spared the death penalty. He is incarcerated at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

