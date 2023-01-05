Film producer robbed Orange County bank to fund movie, DOJ says

A film producer faces more than 20 years in prison after robbing a bank in Orange County.

On June 28, 2022, Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, walked into the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle south of Orlando and passed a note threatening the teller, the Department of Justice reported.

Brown, dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses, surgical mask and plastic gloves, told the teller he had a gun and demanded money.

He fled with nearly $4,300 in cash.

A witness saw Brown enter a nearby gas station and change his clothes. The witness told the Belle Isle Police Department, who arrested Brown at the hotel he was staying in.

Police recovered the demand note, the stolen cash and the disguise he wore to rob the bank, the DOJ reported.

Brown told officials he robbed the bank because he was filming a movie in Florida and ran out of money to pay for the production.

He faces 20 years in prison for the bank robbery and three more years for violating the terms of his release.

Brown was on probation after robbing three Baltimore-area banks in 2001. A judge granted him an early release in 2020 after Brown served 19 years out of his initial 25-year sentence.