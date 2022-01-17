🌱 Film Production In Brooklyn Heights + Circus Comes To Gowanus

Dashiell Allen
·2 min read

Happy Tuesday, Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO! Here's everything you need to know today in town.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

  1. Over the past few months Brooklyn Heights has been used as the filming location for the TV drama City on a Hill, set in Boston. This means covering up the concrete sidewalks with fake bricks, and temporarily swapping out a few street signs including Montague and Montague Terrace. (Brooklyn Heights Blog)

  2. A circus is coming to Gowanus from late January into mid February. Hideaway Circus presents "Reflex," a masterful juggling show. (Brooklyn Bridge Parents)

  3. COVID cases appear to be rounding a corner and heading down in New York City while hospitalizations remain steady. Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO saw 140 cases per 100,000 resident over the past week, compared to the city-wide median of 210. (New York City Patch)

Today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

  • Pop-up pantry at St. Ann & Holy Trinity Church (10:30 a.m.)

  • Open hours at the Brooklyn Bridge Park environmental education center (3 p.m.)

From my notebook:

  • There's over 2,000 trees in Brooklyn Bridge Park! (Instagram)

  • From The Montague Street BID: The original site of the Brooklyn Academy of Music at 176 Montague Street opened last Sunday, January 16, one hundred and sixty one years ago in 1861. A fire destroyed the building in 1903. (Instagram)

  • Community members and elected officials came together to distribute food at Wyckoff Gardens for Martin Luther King Day. (Twitter)

Dashiell Allen

