Film prop supplier denies responsibility in 'Rust' shooting

Feb. 17—Seth Kenney, who has been named in civil complaints and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigation into the Rust set shooting, released a statement this week defending his film prop business.

The statement says a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the shooting, "appropriately focuses on the activities on set."

Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, which supplied ammunition for the film production, is one of two dozen defendants in the new lawsuit, including actor and film producer Alec Baldwin. Sheriff's office investigators searched PDQ Arm & Prop in their effort to determine how several live bullets ended up on the Rust set — and in the revolver that discharged during an Oct. 1 rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, killing Hutchins and wounding film director Joel Souza.

Kenney so far has avoided public comment on the civil cases or the investigation.

His statement expresses sympathy to the shooting victims' families. It also denies he was responsible for the tragedy.

"Mr. Kenney never handled any of the weapons or ammunition on set, and never provided any direction or guidance to the actors, and was not responsible for the on-set handling of firearms or ammunition," the statement says.

"These activities, including loading guns and verifying that no live rounds were brought onto set, were the responsibility of the film's Armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed," the statement adds.

Gutierrez-Reed, also named as a defendant in Hutchins' family's suit, filed a complaint in January against Kenney, accusing him of supplying her with mislabeled dummy ammunition that included live rounds.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on behalf of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple's son, Andros, alleges negligence and reckless misconduct.

No charges have been filed in connection with her death. Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Tuesday the investigation "remains ongoing."

"While the Sheriff's Department's investigation continues, we understand that neither Mr. Kenney nor PDQ are parties of interest in the ongoing investigation," Kenney's statement concludes, adding he believes Matthew Hutchins' lawsuit has no merit.