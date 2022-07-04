Film reveals Macron’s diplomatic bids amid war in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIE CORBET
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — “Vladimir .... tell me what your intentions are.”

Four days before President Putin ordered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron was making a last-ditch attempt to prevent the war in a key phone call revealed in a French TV documentary.

In the rare public recording of a discussion between two world leaders, Macron tries to convince the Russian president to “calm things down” in the region. But all his suggestions reach a dead end on Putin’s side.

The French documentary “A President, Europe and War” offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at months of diplomatic wrangling amid Europe’s worst crisis in decades. It was meant to focus on Macron during France’s leadership of the rotating EU presidency, but ended up capturing historic moments in Ukraine’s war, including following Macron to Moscow and on two trips to Kyiv.

During the call with Putin on Feb. 20, both leaders use the informal version of the word “you” to speak to each other, in a very direct tone.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is lying to you,” Putin tells Macron, accusing authorities in Kyiv of having come to power through “a bloody coup. People were burned alive, it was a bloodbath.” Zelenskyy was democratically elected in 2019; Putin appeared to be referring to his own interpretation of earlier events in Ukraine.

At some point, the French president slightly raises his voice, visibly irritated: “I don’t know where your lawyer learned law,” he says, openly criticizing Russian views.

Macron can also be heard pushing for a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Putin agrees in principle, but says he needs his aides to prepare the talks first. The meeting never takes place.

“It was like a really tough conversation between two persons that were totally opposed,” said French journalist Guy Lagache, who filmed and directed the film on his own. He was embedded with the Elysee’s diplomatic service — exceptional access in a country where the president controls his public image and diplomatic aides are usually kept out of camera sight.

Putin’s promise to meet with Biden turned out to be “a lie,” Lagache told The Associated Press. “But if you do not try to do that (negotiate a meeting), you can’t know whether he’s going to lie.”

Lagache’s comments echo those of Macron’s top diplomatic aide, Emmanuel Bonne, who warns in the documentary that Putin “always lies.”

The Russian president, who likes to publicize his athletic exploits, closes the discussion in his own way — telling Macron he’s talking “from the gym.”

“I wanted to go play ice hockey,” he says.

Another phone call allows viewers to feel Zelenskyy's shock and horror and the urgency of the moment on the day the war started.

“The Russians, it’s terrible what they do. ... Now they are in Kyiv, we are fighting in Kyiv, Emmanuel,” Zelenskyy tells Macron. Macron remains silent for several seconds.

“Yes, it’s total war,” the Ukrainian leader confirms.

When Bonne, the diplomatic adviser, tries four times to call his Russian counterpart on his mobile phone, it is in vain. “They have the nerve to wage war, but not the courage to speak,” he says, seemingly powerless.

Lagache said that being there and filming, he could “feel the drama that is unfolding.”

“And you see that politics is also — and first and foremost — about people, (done) by the people trying to find solutions in a very complex situation,” he added.

The documentary, released in France last week, offers scenes rarely seen on television.

Macron can be seen holding a meeting in his bunker under the Elysee palace and working with his team in the presidential plane, wearing a blue hoodie.

The film also shows at length the work of diplomatic advisers, from preparing Macron’s speech to texting him during his phone calls with world leaders.

In a surreal moment just before the war, Macron’s aides manage to save a possible contract worth a billion euros for French rail giant Alstom by sending a last-minute, handwritten note to the French president as he is meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Lagache specified that he paid attention not to disclose any classified information. No specific details about France’s military support to Ukraine appear in the documentary.

It also doesn’t show the discussion between Macron and Zelenskyy after the French president made comments that riled the Ukrainians about not humiliating Russia.

The documentary highlights European leaders’ coordination to support Ukraine and impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

The camera follows Macron with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Mario Draghi in the train on their way to Kyiv in mid-June, where they pledged arms and backed Ukraine’s candidacy to join the European Union. The leaders visited nearby Irpin, a suburb where many civilians were killed, with Macron saying he saw signs of “war crimes.”

“What matters to me is to try to be useful, and make sure that the conflict doesn’t spread, that Ukraine can stop it and get back in control, and that the Europeans stay united,” Macron says on the way back. “Much remains to be done. It’s not over.”

___

Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs

    Public Eye urged the Swiss executive branch to “use all levers at its disposal to stop the financing of this inhuman aggression,” in a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, and rippled through world economy by driving up food and fuel prices. The group spoke out on the day that the Swiss president opened a conference on Ukraine's eventual recovery from Russia's war involving government officials, advocacy groups, the private sector, academia and U.N. organizations. Ignazio Cassis was hosting leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by video message, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in the bucolic lakeside town of Lugano.

  • China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon

    China on Monday rejected as an irresponsible smear a warning from the chief of NASA that China might "take over" the moon as part of a military programme, saying it has always called for the building of a community of nations in outer space. China has stepped up the pace of its space programme in the past decade, with exploration of the moon a focus. China made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013 and expects to launch rockets powerful enough to send astronauts to the moon towards the end of this decade.

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine will retake Lysychansk thanks to new tactics and arms supplies

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting during his evening address on July 3 on the retreat of Ukrainian forces from Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, said Ukraine would not give up any of its territory.

  • German regulator warns of possible gas shortage; Hamburg may ration hot water

    EU countries are scrambling to refill storage facilities with the fuel used to generate electricity, power industry and heat homes in the winter.

  • Bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak, supply route for invaders’ weapons, blown up

    An unidentified group has blown up the railway bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak that Russian invasion forces used to transport weapons to the front, the Center for National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on July 3.

  • Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space

    Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, described Moscow's capture of the Luhansk region as "a liberation day to celebrate both on Earth and in space." The agency posted pictures of cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov smiling as they held up flags of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

  • Hacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police

    A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000. "Databases contain information on 1 Billion Chinese national residents and several billion case records, including: name, address, birthplace, national ID number, mobile number, all crime/case details."

  • Lessons of Russia’s War in Ukraine: You Can’t Hide and Weapons Stockpiles Are Essential

    The U.S. and its allies are studying Europe’s biggest conflict in decades. ‘You can’t cyber your way across a river.’

  • United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families

    The United Arab Emirates is doubling the financial support it provides for low-income Emirati families to 28 billion dirhams ($7.6 billion) to help them with soaring living costs in the Gulf state. The expanded budget allocation, reported by state news agency WAM on Monday, includes increasing existing benefits and establishing new ones targeted at mitigating the impact of inflation on food prices, and rising fuel and household energy costs. It was not immediately clear how the expansion of financial support would be funded.

  • Ukraines Foreign Ministry reminds Western media that the "separatists" in Temporarily Occupied Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts are also Russia

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 12:25 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has warned Western media against repeating Russian propagandist claims, in particular, the claim that the Ukrainian military in Donbas is fighting against "separatists" from pseudo-republics in the Temporarily Occupied Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (ORDLO) and not the Russian army.

  • At Least 7 Major Economies Will Hit Recession in the Next 12 Months, Nomura Says

    The euro area, the U.K., and Australia will experience economic contraction in the coming year, economists say.

  • Usage of older missiles evidence Russian military lacks 'accurate modern weapons,' analysts say: Live Ukraine updates

    Russia's increasing use of outdated weaponry may be evidence its military lacks more precise modern weapons, military analysts say. Live updates.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repels Russian offensive on several fronts General Staff Report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 07:15 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled a Russian offensive on the Kharkiv and Sloviansk fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 July Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled a Russian assault near the settlement of Prudianka.

  • As tech companies pull back from Russia, China looks on with concern

    Efforts by Apple to cut business ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have consumers in China asking if the same thing could happen there.

  • Hackers Claim Theft of Police Info in China’s Largest Data Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- Unknown hackers claimed to have stolen data on as many as a billion Chinese residents after breaching a Shanghai police database, in what industry experts are calling the largest cybersecurity breach in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russi

  • Troop cuts will leave the Army at breaking point, says Lord Dannatt

    Troop cuts are “madness” and will put the Army at breaking point, its former head has warned.

  • A polarized U.S. celebrates Independence Day

    DeShanna Neal's 7-year-old son stopped standing for the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag in school, questioning whether the United States of America really stood for, as the pledge says, "liberty and justice for all." Neal is also a candidate for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Another American interviewed ahead of the holiday marking the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, was in a more celebratory mood.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tells Manchester United he wants to leave if the team gets a good offer

    Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract after re-joining Manchester United in 2021.

  • Office of the President of Ukraine replied to Peskov about the negotiations: The time will come, and we will record our conditions

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 20:37 Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that Ukraine's conditions for negotiations are the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the return of abducted citizens and a reparations mechanism.

  • US Navy offers cash for tips to seize Mideast drugs, weapons

    The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet is starting to offer rewards for information that could help sailors intercept weapons, drugs and other illicit shipments across the region amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's arming of Yemen's Houthi rebels. While avoiding directly mentioning Iran, the 5th Fleet's decision to offer cash and other goods for actionable intelligence in the Persian Gulf and other strategic waterways may increase pressure on the flow of weapons to the Houthis as a shaky cease-fire still holds in Yemen.