Film veterans explain safety protocols for prop guns on set
Actor Alec Baldwin was distraught and shocked after fatally shooting a crew member on the set of his latest movie, asking repeatedly why he was given a "hot gun," according to a new report.
One person died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The actor fired a prop weapon that killed a crew member and injured the director on the set of his film "Rust."
The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, said one of the perks of shooting a western was riding horses on her day off in her last post.
Fake newspaper articles with made-up quotes from Alec Baldwin about the deadly incident involving a prop gun are circulating on the internet.
