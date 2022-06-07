  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Filmmaker who followed Proud Boys set to testify at first Jan. 6 hearing

Robert Legare
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Enrique Tarrio
    Leader of far-right group the Proud Boys

Washington — A British filmmaker who interacted with the leaders of two extremist groups charged with the most serious of crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is set to testify before the House committee investigating the attack at its first public hearing on Thursday.

Nick Quested, of Goldcrest Films, confirmed to CBS News that will be called to testify as a witness during Thursday's primetime proceedings. Quested will likely face questions about the footage he shot both on the days leading up to Jan. 6 and on the day of the attack, when he followed a group of Proud Boys as they stormed the Capitol.

Quested and his documentary crew were thrust into the center of Jan. 6 probe after court documents revealed a meeting on Jan. 5, 2021, between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, both of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the attack.

On Jan. 5, Tarrio met with Rhodes in a D.C. parking garage, despite a judge's order to leave the District of Columbia following a previous arrest. According to a government court filing, Quested's documentary film crew was with the group inside the garage and picked up audio of an unnamed individual discussing the Capitol. Details of the meeting have so far been scarce.

An individual familiar with the footage told CBS News it had been shot by a Goldcrest Film crew and that the House committee investigating the Capitol assault is in possession of the video.

On Jan. 6, about 100 members of the Proud Boys gathered at the Washington Monument at 6 a.m, according to an indictment filed Monday. Some later allegedly "charged toward the Capitol by crossing over a barrier meant to restrict access to the Capitol grounds." Dozens of alleged Oath Keepers have also been charged with some of the most violent conduct during the breach.

The news of Quested's participation in the hearing was first reported by the New York Times.

Earlier this year, Quested said he testified for seven hours before the committee and discussed with investigators the relationship between Rhodes and Tarrio, which he documented in part using that footage.

"There was an animus between Rhodes and Tarrio," Quested previously recounted to CBS News, referring to the Jan. 5, 2021, meeting. "They were not on the same team. There was a trepidation to engage with each other, especially from Rhodes's point of view."

A review of the film footage released via court order at the request of a group of media organizations, including CBS News, showed Tarrio, Rhodes and their associates meeting in the garage and Quested's film crew standing away from the group. Tarrio had just been released from jail. The group talked quietly, but the audio was unintelligible.

Tarrio's attorneys have downplayed the meeting as a chance encounter before he departed Washington.

Neither Tarrio nor Rhodes is accused of actually storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but prosecutors allege they spearheaded their groups' planning and coordination ahead of the riot. Both have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

In a statement to CBS News following the release of a new indictment against him on Monday, Tarrio's attorney said: "Mr. Tarrio will have his day in court and we will vigorously represent our client through this process. Mr. Tarrio looks forward to being vindicated of these allegations."

Scott MacFarlane contributed reporting.

Former NBA star Grant Hill on autobiography and life lessons

Actress Erin Doherty on psychological thriller "Chloe," social media and "The Crown"

Best friend surprises bride before wedding

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses

    A documentary filmmaker who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says he will testify during the first hearing of the House panel investigating the insurrection. Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who also witnessed some of the group’s planning before the attack on the Capitol, confirmed to The Associated Press that he will be among the witnesses in Thursday night’s prime-time hearing. Quested was a witness to some of the most extraordinary events that took place that day, accompanying members of the extremist group as they walked to the Capitol from President Donald Trump’s speech in front of the White House, as they broke through police barriers and eventually into the building, and as hundreds of Trump’s supporters moved through the Capitol to protest his defeat.

  • Police arrest two in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting that left three dead and 11 wounded

    Police say at least four weapons were fired after a physical fight broke out on Saturday night

  • Past UK Conservative leaders who faced leadership challenges

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have survived a no-confidence vote, but his grip on power is far from secure. Many compare his position to that of his predecessor Theresa May, who won a similar vote by a larger margin than Johnson but was nonetheless ousted six months later. “The history for prime ministers who survive confidence votes isn’t that great," said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

  • Only up to 10 LED wreaths allowed at each wake under NEA guidelines

    A maximum limit of 10 light emitting wreaths are allowed at each funeral wake in Singapore under new guidelines.

  • US woman to plead guilty to leading Islamic State battalion

    An American woman is set to plead guilty Tuesday to leading an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria, court records show. A plea hearing for Allison Fluke-Ekren is to take place in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, according to a court notation. Fluke-Ekren, who once lived in Kansas, was brought to the U.S. in January to face a criminal charge of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

  • The ‘Sick Fraternity’ for Lawmakers Representing Mass-Shooting Towns

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOn Nov. 31, 2021, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) got the call that every elected official dreads.That afternoon, a student at Oxford High School, in a sleepy suburb of Detroit, brought a gun to school and opened fire in a crowded hallway. Within just five minutes, nearly a dozen people were injured. Four students—ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old—would never come home from that day at school.Slotkin, who was in Washington at the time, f

  • US-backed Syrian Kurds to turn to Damascus if Turkey attacks

    The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria said Tuesday that they will turn to the government in Damascus for support should Turkey go ahead with its threat to launch a new incursion into the war-torn country. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, said after a meeting of its command that its priority is to reduce tension near the border with Turkey but also prepare for a long fight if Ankara carries out its threat. The announcement appears to be a message directed at the United States and meant to elicit pressure from Washington on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to put aside his offensive plans.

  • Jack Nicklaus shares the two times he broke a club on the course

    At the 2022 Memorial Tournament, founder Jack Nicklaus shared the stories of the two times he's broken a golf club while on the course.

  • Proud Boys leader charged with seditious conspiracy for alleged January 6 crimes

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, along with four of the group's members have been charged with seditious conspiracy stemming from their alleged planning for and participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.

  • How to watch the Jan 6 committee hearings

    Cable news broadcasters expected to focus their coverage on the hearings and other outlets are likely to show the hearings on their websites and YouTube channels

  • What a NY Republican abandoning his reelection says about gun reform

    Political observers’ reaction to Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) abruptly abandoning his reelection bid over backlash to his support for gun control measures could be summarized in one word: Wow. As the dust settles on Jacobs’s abrupt bowing out, questions are circulating about what his being pushed out of Congress could mean for gun control efforts…

  • US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

    A looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday. The U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment" already, and these factors may worsen the situation, DHS said in the latest National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” DHS said.

  • New indictment of Proud Boys leader in alleged Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

    The Justice Department on Monday announced a new indictment charging Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the extremist far-right group the Proud Boys, and four other members with seditious conspiracy -- marking the second such indictment alleging coordination leading up to the Jan. 6 riot by individuals allegedly pledging to use violence to disrupt the peaceful transition of power. All the individuals named in the 32-page indictment, including Tarrio, had previously faced conspiracy charges related to their involvement in planning to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory.

  • Police release computer-aged composite of boy who vanished from school science fair 12 years ago

    Case sparked largest criminal investigation in Oregon’s history but there have been no charges even after a decade

  • Column: The Jan. 6 committee is a symptom of our democracy's failure — and maybe a means of its salvation

    Donald Trump's role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was villainous. The right response should have been impeachment and his conviction in the Senate.

  • Chase with speeds over 110 mph ends with crash, two in custody in Guernsey County

    The Guerney County sheriff’s office is investigating a high-speed chase that started on Interstate 70 after a reported bank robbery in Belmont County.

  • Zoning in Morgan County could soon see changes. Here's what you need to know.

    If all goes as planned, and there are no lawsuits filed, Morgan County will take over control of the buffer zones around some of Morgan Counties municipalities on Dec. 1.

  • Trump ally seeks return to Congress, California votes on crime in U.S. midterm primaries

    A former member of Donald Trump's cabinet will attempt a return to the U.S. Congress in Montana and California Democrats concerned about crime may oust one of their own as voters head to the polls in midterm primary elections in seven states on Tuesday. Voters in South Dakota, New Jersey, Iowa, Mississippi and New Mexico will also cast ballots in nominating contests that will set the competitive field for Nov. 8's elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years. With President Joe Biden slumping in the polls and soaring inflation souring voters' moods, Republicans are expected to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, which would bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt and give Republicans the power to launch distracting and possibly politically damaging investigations.

  • US Charges Proud Boys Members With Seditious Conspiracy for Jan. 6

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors amped up charges against five members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, adding seditious conspiracy for actions they took in advance of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buye

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacts to insults against Zelensky by Hungarian parliamentarian

    The spokesman of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hit back on his Facebook page in reaction to insulting statements from the speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kever regarding the mental health of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.