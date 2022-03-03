Filmmaker Fred Olen Ray returns annually to put "The 716" in the movies

The Daily Beast

STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry and his family’s attendance at this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London was already under question, given that he has said he does not feel safe returning to the U.K. without police protection, which the British state has declined to offer as a matter of course.Now, authoritative royal biographer Tom Bower, who is working on a biography of Meghan Markle, has said that he believes that Harry is using security issues as an “excuse” not to c