A filmmaker used AI to create an IKEA-like catalog full of bomb shelter furnishings. It's mesmerizing — and dystopian.

Filip "Philatz" Filkovic is a filmmaker based in Croatia who has been experimenting with AI.

He used AI platform Midjourney to create a catalog of bomb shelter furnishings in the style of an Ikea catalog.

He's generated more than 24,000 images using Midjourney; Ikea, of course, wasn't involved.

Artists remain divided on whether AI is a boon or a curse. Some are panicking about AI generators copying their style while others are using them to power their creative process.

For the past six months, filmmaker Filip "Philatz" Filkovic has been experimenting with Midjourney, an AI image generator that has drawn acclaim and notoriety for generating billboards, sci-fi books, and viral images of Pope Francis and Donald Trump.

Filkovic confirmed to Insider that he's generated more than 24,000 images using Midjourney to date — largely, he said, to expand the bounds of his own creativity. He also uses these images to storyboard scenes for his films, deploying them as a guide for which camera lens to use, or how to position the actors on set.

In a recent Midjourney project, Filkovic played upon the bomb shelters from World War II that now remain empty across his home base of Croatia. He prompted the tool to create images of bomb shelter furnishings and the results look like they're straight out of an Ikea catalog.

Ikea itself was of course not involved. It didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

Filkovic has been on the "Ikea beat" for a few months now and regularly posts his creations to Facebook and Instagram. Through Midjourney, he's a simulated renderings of a catalog where the rooms are "messy, filthy, and destroyed." He's also created a series of "weird Ikea concepts" that include a coffee table that doubles as a greenhouse and a rug that can also be used as a musical instrument. And last month, he unveiled a Barbiecore version of Ikea-like offerings where the walls, appliances, and furnishings were awash in bright pink.

The bomb shelter series took Filkovic two whole days to complete because his prompt was more advanced than usual: Nuclear bomb shelter; a catalog inspired in the style of Wes Anderson; Symmetry; and Scandinavian design mixed with 50s kind of interior design.

Filkovic later told Insider via email that including "Wes Anderson" in the prompt imparted the images with a sense of symmetry and the American filmmaker's whimsical color palette. And the '50s kind of interior design helped to generate what he called an "eerie space-age look." Filkovic said he didn't edit the images aside from the text.

For creatives like Filkovic, AI tools could ultimately serve as a breakthrough for bringing abstract concepts to fruition.

"You know, like, you can have this perfect dream in your sleep, and then you awake, and it's real," he said, in reference to how Midjourney has helped him translate his mental images into real ones. "Stuff like this is something that you have, like imagined, it's now here in front of you."

Take a closer look at the images that AI-powered Midjourney generated for Filkovic's bomb shelter series:

A 'nuclear-resistant kitchen' has seating for a family that would be hunkered down.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

And the nuclear 'safe haven' in a dollhouse view shows just how a family would survive. It's all AI-generated.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The AI-generated catalog didn't forget a bathroom — decked out in midcentury colors.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

And it's kitted out in high style, too, with AI-generated modernist chairs.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The '50s-style furniture motif is carried throughout — and that's part of the prompts that Midjourney was given.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

There are of course clues throughout that you're not looking at a real catalog: One is a blast door to protect from a nuclear explosion.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The bedroom looks like something you might see in a submarine.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

A nuclear-safe kitchen includes appliances and a space age-looking dinette.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The main bedroom looks to contain at least a double-sized bed — and a TV set, though there's no telling where the signal will come from after a nuclear blast.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

And another sitting room is fully kitted out with AI-generated furniture.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

A fallout shelter-style bathroom comes with a shower and sink.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

And the nuclear kitchen comes with what appears to be a washing machine and — ironically? — a microwave oven.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The view of the entire shelter presents a dystopian view — and it's wild that it was created solely by an artist's AI prompts.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

The Ikea-like feel of the catalog gives it a familiar look with oddly dystopian vibes.

Filip Philatz Filkovic

