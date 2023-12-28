What’s leaving Netflix in January 2024?

Netflix will be removing a number of TV shows and films from the streamer in January, including Martin Scorsese's Age of Innocence. (Miramax/Tristar/Alamy)

January is the time of year for new beginnings, New Year's resolutions and decluttering one's life in order to pave way for something different, and Netflix is set to do just that by removing a number of titles from its back catalogue.

Netflix will be adding a slew of new TV shows and films to the streamer in January, which means that several films and TV shows will be removed to make room for it. That means subscribers better be quick if they want to catch them before they leave for good.

While the full list of removals has not yet been confirmed, here is everything you need to know about what is being removed from Netflix UK in January so far, with thanks to What's On Netflix.

What is leaving Netflix UK in January 2024?

No Country for Old Men is the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning thriller based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel, and it is leaving Netflix in January. (Miramax)

Rom-com fans will have to bid farewell to some classics of the genre in January as the three films in the Bridget Jones franchise — Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby — will be removed from 1 January. That's not the only rom-com to go, because Jennifer Lopez's 2002 film Maid in Manhattan is also getting the boot.

For those interested in grittier dramas, the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning film No Country For Old Men will be removed from Netflix on 1 January. The film featured a star-turning performance from Javier Bardem, who portrayed cold-blooded killer Anton Chigurh who is trying to find the person that stole money from a drug deal that went awry — Josh Brolin's Llewelyn Moss.

Ron Perlman in Hellboy 2, the first film in the franchise is being removed from Netflix in January. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Elsewhere, 1 January will also see Guillermo Del Toro's hit comic book film Hellboy be removed from the streamer, as will Zack Snyder's Watchmen, while action fans better be quick if they want to catch Gareth Evans' hit duology The Raid and The Raid 2 before they're removed on the same day.

80s children's classic Labyrinth is also set to be taken off Netflix on 1 January, the film starred David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King opposite Jennifer Connelly's Sarah, a 16-year-old who wishes her younger brother away to the goblins and must make her way through the titular labyrinth to get him back.

David Bowie as Jareth in a still from Labyrinth, which is being removed from Netflix in January. (Tristar)

January will also see Martin Scorsese's film The Age of Innocence be removed from Netflix UK, the film stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder and Miriam Margolyes, and it charts the romantic entanglements that lawyer Newland Archer (Day-Lewis) has with Countess Ellen Olenska (Pfeiffer) despite his marriage to May Welland (Ryder).

Netflix will also be removing Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman from the platform on 3 January ahead of the release of its sequel series of the same name, which stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario and is expected to be released early 2024.

The TV shows and films leaving Netflix UK in January 2024:

1 January

24 Hours in A&E (2 Seasons)

Acrimony (2018)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Bride of Habaek (1 Season)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Christmas With a View (2018)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023)

Good Burger (1997)

Halloween (2007)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

I Am Jonas (2019) N

Labyrinth (1986)

The Last Castle (2001)

Love Life (2021)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Puriyatha Puthir (2017)

The Raid (2011)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

Sanju (2018)

Shaft (2000)

Taramanu (2017)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Uninvited (2009)

War (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Wrong Turn (2003)

2 January

Because This Is My First Life (1 Season)

Betty en NY (1 Season)

Deep Water (1 Season)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks Holiday Classics (1 Season)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (1 Season)

DreamWorks Short Stories (1 Season)

DreamWorks Shrek Stories (1 Season)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (1 Season)

Hellboy (2004)

Live Up to Your Name (1 Season)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Morphle (3 Seasons)

Rainbow Rangers (2 Seasons)

Running Man (1 Season)

Talking Tom and Friends (1 Season)

3 January

The Gentlemen (2020)