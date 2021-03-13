Filta Group Holdings' (LON:FLTA) Shareholders Are Down 42% On Their Shares

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 42% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

Check out our latest analysis for Filta Group Holdings

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Filta Group Holdings saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Filta Group Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Filta Group Holdings produced a TSR of 16% over the last year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 35%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 12% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Filta Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

Filta Group Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.