Filti Launches N95-Quality HVAC Filters to Help Keep Homes Safe

The air filtration company's new 9500 Home Filter is the first on the residential market to have a MERV 16 rating

LENEXA, Kan., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could install an N95 mask for your home? Today, with the launch of the 9500 Home Filter from Filti, an air filtration and nanofiber technology company, homeowners are one step closer to doing exactly that.

The patent-pending 9500 Home Filter is an HVAC filter constructed using nanofiber technology, an N95-quality material that is proven to filter 95% of aerosolized, airborne particles – like COVID-19 – moving through the material.

Why is an N95-quality HVAC filter important? Air conditioners and heaters recirculate air throughout a room or building. Typically, HVAC filters are designed to trap dirt, debris, allergens and other impurities from recycling into the airflow. However, microscopic viruses, such as COVID-19 which studies have proven to be airborne, can easily move through most low-efficiency HVAC filters. Without a filter material that can successfully trap the smallest pollutants, aerosolized particles can be recirculated in the building.

"We wanted to provide people with a similar level of safety and protection within their homes that they get from wearing an N95 mask," said Dakota Hendrickson, co-founder of Filti. "We knew we could use our expertise in filtration to truly make a difference, and it was important to give people a way to better protect themselves and their families at home."

The replaceable filter is the only MERV 16 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) residential HVAC filter on the market. The extremely efficient yet highly air permeable nanofiber fabric, allows for an increased airflow ratio that won't put additional stress on a residential HVAC system.

The launch of the 9500 Home Filter is a return to Filti's core products after pivoting in March to produce N95-quality nanofiber material that could be made into face masks. After selling enough material to make nearly 15 million masks, the company now hopes its new N95-quality HVAC filter will provide the next level of protection nationwide.

About Filti

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kan. with manufacturing in Claremore, Okla., Filti specializes in deploying cutting edge filtration technologies to make Healthy Human Air available to everyone. Patent-pending Nanofiber material can filter up to 95% of airborne particles. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filti has sold enough material to make 15 million N95-quality masks. Filti's 9500 Home Filter is the only MERV 16 residential HVAC filter on the market.

