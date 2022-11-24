Fima Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FIMACOR) Dividend Will Be MYR0.05

Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 on the 30th of December. This makes the dividend yield 6.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Fima Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Fima Corporation Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 17.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.117 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.125. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Fima Corporation Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Fima Corporation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fima Corporation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Fima Corporation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

