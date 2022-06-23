FINAL: 18-year-old drowns in Vernon's Pit

Jun. 23—An 18-year-old man has died after being pulled from Vernon's Pit in Lanesville on Wednesday afternoon, Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said.

Conley said the young man was not from Gloucester, but declined to identify the victim pending notification of family members.

The incident is under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department along with the Essex District Attorney's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Dive teams called in to help investigate a report of a missing swimmer in the quarry off Hickory Street around 1 p.m. found the young man in the water about an hour and a half later.

He was pulled from the water by State Police divers working with the Beverly Dive Team. Rescuers could be seen putting the young man in a basket to carry him up the quarry cliff.

Gloucester Fire paramedics performed CPR on the victim using an electronic device that does chest compressions and provided advanced medical care before before loading him onto a pickup truck that took him to the ambulance, according to Conley and witnesses. The young man then was taken by Northeast Regional Ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital where Conley said he was pronounced dead.

The man was part of group of three to six young people swimming in the quarry, according to Gloucester Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rivas, and he was described as cold when pulled from the water.

Rivas gave a timeline of events.

"We had an 18-year-old male with a group of friends jump into the quarry at approximately (1:09 p.m.)," Rivas said. The Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. and firefighters were on scene at 1:21 p.m.

At 1:27 p.m., police arrived on scene with firefighters, Rivas said. Two police officers and three members of the Fire Department were in the water for about 20 minutes and at that point "we determined it to be a recovery."

At 1:48 p.m. police and firefighters were called out of the water.

The state showed up at 2:38 p.m. with the State Police Dive Team and Beverly divers, Rivas said. The divers went into water and were able to recover the young man at 2:49 p.m.

"At this point the patient — we're doing CPR — and en route to the hospital as we speak," Rivas said during a briefing with reporters at 3:26 p.m. before Conley said the victim had died.

A reporter saw police escorting a group of young people away from the scene before the 18-year-old was found. A young girl appeared to be in tears.

Conley said the group was taken by Detective Ronald Piscitello to Plum Cove Elementary School, which was used as a staging area.

Conley said two of his officers, Josiah Aberle and Robert Palazola, ran from their cruisers down the trails through the woods, got to the scene, located witnesses and made several deep dives in an attempt to locate the young man.

"There is no visibility," Conley said.

Rivas said it is challenging to find someone in a quarry like Vernon's Pit.

"Very challenging, very challenging terrain, deep, cold, dark black water and our guys made a really valiant effort to get in there and get them out," Rivas said.

Besides the State Police and the Beverly-based dive teams, the State Police Air Wing and troopers, and Environmental Police, also responded.

"I always say if people choose to swim in quarries, it's inherently dangerous," Conley said.

The city disallows swimming in Vernon's Pit, Nelson's Pit, and especially Klondike Reservoir, part of the city's public water supply.

During the past few years in the summer season, the city's Public Works and Police departments have received an uptick in calls from residents who have expressed concerns and frustrations with large crowds, vandalism, litter, and fires at the quarries.

Rivas said the area is a popular swimming area in the summer time.

"We try to keep it to a minimum but people find their way here," Rivas said.

In a statement, Mayor Greg Verga, Conley and Fire Chief Eric Smith extended their condolences to the family and friends of the young man while thanking the mutual aid partners for their swift and professional response.

Andrea Holbrook contributed to this story by Ethan Forman, who can be reached at 978-675-2714 or eforman@gloucestertimes.com.