Final 2 suspects in Atlanta riverfront brawl surrender to authorities

The remaining two suspects wanted in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital have turned themselves in to authorities.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, surrendered to police on Wednesday, a day after warrants were filed for their arrest. They are facing a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault, Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told CBS.

A third suspect, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, is also in custody. He turned himself in earlier this week and was charged with two counts of third-degree assault.

All three men were allegedly involved in the wild weekend melee at Riverfront Park, seemingly sparked by a private pontoon boat parked in a space designated for a riverboat called Harriott II. Its captain spoke with owners of the private boat via a PA system in a bid to get them to move, only to be met with obscene gestures and insults, Montgomery police Chief Darryl J. Albert said.

As a result, Damien Pickett, the riverboat’s co-captain, was shuttled to the dock in a smaller boat and again tried to convince the private boaters to move. That’s when Pickett, who is Black, was attacked by the boat owners, who were all white. Multiple videos shared online show the altercation escalating into an all-out brawl — largely divided along racial lines — after a punch is thrown at Pickett.

Police said a white 16-year-old who rowed Pickett to the pier was also attacked when he tried to help the riverboat captain. Other crew members and bystanders raced to Pickett’s aid, with one person even swimming from the boat to the dock.

When officers responded to Riverfront Park on Saturday around 7 p.m., the fight was still well underway. Several people were detained on the scene.

Asked if there’s any evidence of a hate crime, Albert said that police “looked at every avenue” and left “no stone unturned,” but “were unable to present any insight in a riot or racial racially biased charges at this time.” He also previously said authorities expect to bring additional charges in connection with the chaos.