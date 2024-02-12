Final Adelanto mass shooting victims identified

The last two Adelanto mass shooting victims have been identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff’s investigators on Friday released the identity of the fifth victim as Narcisco Sandoval, 47, of San Rafael.

Authorities also discovered and released the identity of the sixth victim as Adrian Ochoa-Salgado, 41, of Llano.

Authorities also discovered and released the identity of the sixth victim as Adrian Ochoa-Salgado, 41, of Llano.

Sheriff’s investigators released photos of the then-unidentified Salgado on Thursday, hoping the public could help identify him.

Three other victims had been previously identified as:

Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto

Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia

Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our efforts to identify Mr. Ochoa-Salgado,” said sheriff’s officials in a written statement.

The defendants

Charges were previously filed against the following defendants suspected in the killing on Jan. 23:

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, Apple Valley

Jose Nicolas Hernandez -Sarabia, 33, Adelanto

Mateo Baez Duarte, 24, Apple Valley

Jose Gregorgio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, Adelanto

Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, Adelanto

Sgt. Michael Warrick, with the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division's Homicide Detail, stated that apprehension of the suspects came through an extensive investigation.

The suspects were arrested after authorities executed search warrants in Apple Valley, Adelanto, and the Los Angeles County area of Pinon Hills, Warrick said.

The shooting

On Jan. 23, sheriff’s officials responded to the rural, unincorporated desert area of Adelanto after a 911 call from shooting victim Franklin Noel Bonilla stated he had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found five dead men. A short time later, Bonilla's body was found nearby.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials arrest five suspects in the fatal shooting of six people in an unincorporated area of Adelanto, east of El Mirage.

Homicide detectives said the men had been shot. Four of the victims were partially burned, sheriff's officials said.

During a press conference on Jan. 29, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said illegal cannabis was the "guiding force behind these murders.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

