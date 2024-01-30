Final appointment made to newly formed county Park Board

Jan. 30—ANDERSON — The five people who will serve on the first ever Madison County Park and Recreation Board has been finalized.

Rob Wolfgang was named to a one-year term by Surveyor Tom Shepherd, County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Tuesday.

Wolfgang is the senior drainage technician in the Surveyor's office.

He joins Nancy Anderson and Tom Bannon who were appointed by the Madison County Council.

Anderson was named to a two-year term and Bannon to a four-year term.

Anderson is currently the director for the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation and Bannon is the chief foundation officer for Community Hospital Anderson.

The Madison County Commissioners named Rachel Christenson and Ben Orcutt as members of the newly created county Park Board.

Christensen will serve a four-year term and Orcutt a two-year term.

Bastin explained the creation of a County Board Park is part of a three-phase plan to expand recreational opportunities in the county.

She said the first phase was an inventory of current facilities.

The second phase will be a conceptual development plan to include details on connecting tails in the county.

Bastin said the final phase will involve the development of an action plan that has to be approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to allow for the applying for state funds.

