Final autopsy for 6-month-old twin abducted in December could take months, coroner’s office says

An autopsy was performed Monday to determine the cause of death of Ky’air Thomas, one of the twin boys who was the center of a statewide AMBER Alert last month.

Police confirmed to our news partners at WBNS that Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday.

Columbus police say homicide detectives responded to a home for a call of an unresponsive child and are now investigating the baby’s death.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed the exam of his remains happened Monday in Columbus.

Officials told News Center 7 it could take three to six months before they issue a final autopsy report showing how Thomas died.

Additional details about his death have not been made available.

In December 2022, Ky’air and his brother Kason were both the subject of an AMBER Alert out of the Columbus area.

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street for a DoorDash order and left her vehicle running and unlocked with the twins inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the restaurant’s side door and got into the mother’s vehicle, police said.

Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport several hours later following the kidnapping. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis days later. Jackson was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping.

News Center 7 will work to stay in touch with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and we will continue updating this story.








