‘The final betrayal’: Trump supporters denounce president on Reddit after he suddenly decries Capitol riot violence he incited

Joe Sommerlad
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has performed a dramatic U-turn by condemning the violent mob of his own supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building, provoking anger from backers who “risked their lives” for him in DC.

In a desperate bid to prevent Congress certifying November’s election results and confirming Joe Biden as the country’s 46th leader, the president encouraged a march on the heart of American democracy.

Shocking scenes of pro-Trump rioters breaking into the legislative complex and engaging in acts of looting and vandalism were shared around the world, with many of the self-styled “revolutionaries” involved known to be associated with extremist movements like the Proud Boys and QAnon and seen bearing weapons and far-right symbols including Confederate flags and Third Reich insignia.

Five people have now died in the chaos before Capitol Hill police could restore order, as frightened representatives were evacuated from Congress before returning to complete their duties in the early hours of Thursday morning, formally confirming Mr Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory over Mr Trump.

Before their assault on the Capitol, the rioters had attended a rally nearby in which speakers including President Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr had riled up the crowd by insisting the election had been “stolen” from them, despite their efforts to challenge the outcome resulting in 60 legal defeats across the country. Evidence to support their conspiracy theories about corrupt local officials tearing up ballots and manipulating voting machines failed to materialise.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” Mr Trump had told the crowd, speaking with the White House as his backdrop and promoting the Republicans who had pledged to voice their objections to the certification process.

“We will never give up, we will never concede.”

But on Thursday evening, in the aftermath of the first invasion of the Capitol since 1814 and amid fresh calls for his impeachment or removal from office by invocation of the 25 Amendment to the US Constitution, Mr Trump adopted a very different stance.

“Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” he said in a brief video message, saying the MAGA faithful had “defiled the seat of American democracy”.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” he said. “To those who broke the law, you will pay.”

The message was repeated by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said the would-be insurrectionists represented “the opposite of everything this administration stands for”.

The suddent volte-face from the president was met by anger by those who said they had travelled to DC to support his “Stop the Steal” rally.

“Get f***ed. Seriously. I am now saying it. F*** TRUMP,” reacted Reddit user KAG_2020_BB.

“He’s disrespected everything we risked our lives for.

“I have a right to dislike Trump for this video… I respected Trump for everything he did for us, but he has now abandoned us and disrespected everything we believe in. I have a right to be angry. He can go f*** himself in this video.”

Equally angry was user ConfiscateTheCoats, who wrote on the forum: “F*** Donald Trump. This f***ing piece of s*** dragged us into DC for what? To leave us holding the bag? What the f***.”

Their sentiments were shared by many others, including bck-, who commented: “Wow, what an absolute punch in the gut.”

“He says it’s going to be wild, and when it gets wild, he calls it a heinous attack and middle fingers to his supporters that he told to be there. Unbelievable.”

Another user, named Toughsky_Shitsky, said: “Thousands exerted time, money, and emotion on his request to travel to DC and let their voices be heard in support of fair elections and in support of Trump… only to get a rusty sheave [shiv] in the back when they act like free people in a free nation.”

“Really feel let down. Just when the pot was about to boil over,” added Kentastic.

Others observed that the president “looks like a hostage reading a prepared script” in the video while DukeDicky spoke for many disappointed and disillusioned Trump supporters when he branded the situation: “The final betrayal.”

But their dismay was not unanimous, with some loyalists on Twitter clinging to the fact that the president has still not publicly conceded to Mr Biden, while others fantasised about a last-minute military coup materialising to restore Mr Trump to the presidency for a second term.

Read More

Trump calls for ‘healing and reconciliation’ after Capitol riots

White House condemns violence at the Capitol, McEnany says

Police officer who fought mob becomes fifth to die in Capitol riot

Hurt feelings, anger linger after Pence, Trump clash

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Atlanta voters share their thoughts on the election: 'It’s time for a change'

    Georgians turned out in record numbers for runoff elections on Tuesday, casting more than 4 million votes. That high-water mark came weeks after the state surpassed 5 million votes, another record, in the Nov. 3 election. Yahoo News talked to Fulton County residents who shared why it was important for them to vote in this year’s runoffs.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • How does the 25th Amendment work? Yahoo News Explains

    In the wake of the violent raid on Congress by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday, there's speculation that Vice President Pence, along&nbsp;with heads of executive departments, will invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to temporarily remove the president from power.&nbsp;Harold Hongju Koh, professor of international law at Yale Law School and co-author of a&nbsp;readers guide&nbsp;to the 25th Amendment, explains how this unprecedented action might play out.

  • Biden introduces Merrick Garland as attorney general pick

    President-elect Joe Biden introduced his pick for the nation's top law enforcement official on Thursday, turning to experienced judge Merrick Garland to help de-politicize the Justice Department and restore the rule of law after what the incoming president described as four years of lawlessness under President Donald Trump. Biden also described the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as “domestic terrorists” and assailed the Republican president for inciting the siege. “The past four years we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done,” Biden said, vowing a dramatic shift in his administration.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Major incident' in London as surge in cases leaves hospitals in 'critical' condition

    Moderna Covid vaccine becomes third jab approved for UK use Inside a Covid ward where staff are on a war footing Everyone will be within 10 miles of vaccine centre, PM pledges £500 fines for travellers who fail to test for Covid Alan Cochrane: Why won't Sturgeon give Oxford vaccine its proper name? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" over the increase of Covid-19 cases in the capital's hospitals. Mr Khan said: "The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control." "I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point." "One in 30 Londoners now has Covid-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die." Worrying developments have emerged across the capital: In some parts of London 1 in 20 people have the virus, Mr Khan said There has been a 47 per cent increase in the number of people requiring ventilators since Christmas Police officers to be asked to drive ambulances The London Ambulance service has received up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, far above the normal range of around 5,500, calls And the new variant is thought to be behind 80 per cent of cases in the city Major incidents have previously been declared in London for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the Croydon tram crash, and the terror attacks at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Here's how many people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington

  • Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

    Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on a new charge under the national security law on Thursday while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed that he had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and was taken away to give a statement on the new charge, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post also stated that Wong's lawyer was unable to meet with him, and that Wong had been transferred back to prison after giving the statement, which was not disclosed.