Final charge dropped against former Tower city clerk

Jun. 21—Prosecutors have dropped the final remaining charge against the former Tower city clerk ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin next week.

Linda Kaye Keith, 48, was set to face a jury next week on a felony count of first-degree damage to property for allegedly destroying a city-owned laptop computer while she was on administrative leave stemming from another investigation. But Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey filed a notice of dismissal June 15, citing only "interests of justice."

A criminal complaint stated that Keith told police that the HP EliteBook 850, said to be worth nearly $2,000, had been destroyed because it "got the blue screen of death." She reportedly stated that she had allowed her son to shoot at it, that it had been run over with a truck and that other parts of it were burned. City officials said she did not have permission to continue possessing or destroy the computer.

A judge last year, in a separate criminal case, dismissed a gross misdemeanor count of misconduct by a public officer after Keith had been accused of falsifying documents in order to oust a local newspaper publisher from an economic development board.

Judge Michelle Anderson ruled that Keith was fulfilling her legal duty to record the actions taken by the Tower City Council when it voted in January 2018 to remove Timberjay Publisher Marshall Helmberger from the Tower Development Authority, appoint a new member in his place and change term expiration dates for some other members.

— Former Tower mayor and suspended city clerk charged with criminal misconduct

— Former Tower mayor pleads guilty to official misconduct

— Former Tower official's misconduct charge dismissed

Former Mayor Josh Carlson, 39, pleaded guilty to his role in the controversy, receiving a stay of adjudication that allowed the charge to be dismissed and the conviction to stay off his record after he remained law-abiding for one year.

Keith, who was suspended when charges were first filed, backed out of a severance agreement with the city in summer 2019, resulting in her automatic dismissal.