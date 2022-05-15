Final communication from the Moskva cruiser: Two holes, lying on its side

OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 13:17

Pivden (South) Operational Command has posted a recording of communications from the Moskva cruiser that took place as the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was sinking.

Source: audio recording on the Pivden Operational Command page on Facebook

Quote: "The final recording of communications aboard the Moskva cruiser: shouting about two hits, rolling to the side, need to save the crew."

Details: The communications officer informs the tugboat that there is an emergency on the ship: "Moskva-1 - two holes, propeller stalled, sinking, lying on its side."

The man shouts that there is a hole below the waterline and a roll of 30 degrees.

He says "there is no way to get closer" to the tugboats.

"We’re doing our best to save the crew," he says from the Moskva cruiser.

Background: