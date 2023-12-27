Final Confederate monument in Jax coming down in Springfield Park

After years of debate, the Confederate monument in Springfield Park is coming down.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Charles B. Garrison, the chair for the City of Jacksonville’s Planning Commission, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Mayor Donna Deegan ordered the removal of the monument to “[honor] our present and [build] a future where every member of our community feels seen and respected.”

Crews started working on the monument at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax reached out to both the City of Jacksonville and the Mayor’s Office for a statement on the matter.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger has been in Springfield Park since 3 a.m. and is working to learn more.

Read: Records show Ocala mall shooter was previously arrested 18 times before deadly Saturday shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.