On the final day of filings, candidates line up to challenge incumbents Coffey, Scherer

Several familiar Springfield and Sangamon County names officially entered the 2024 election on Monday— the final day for candidates for federal, state, county, and judicial offices to file ahead of the March primary.

Kelvin Coburn of Chatham filed Monday morning as a Republican candidate for the 95th House District. There, he will face state Rep. Mike Coffey Jr., R-Springfield, in the first election for both candidates.

State Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield will face Kelvin Coburn in the March 19 GOP primary to represent the 95th House District.

Coburn comes to the campaign after 25-plus years with the Department of Transportation and is a former chair of the Springfield Community Police Review Commission.

Coffey was selected by the Republican Central Committee chairpersons in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties to fill out the term of former state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who stepped down Dec. 31 to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association.

Coffey filed to run last Monday when the filing period opened. Candidates in line by 8 a.m. on the first day were guaranteed top-of-the-ballot status or eligible for a lottery for the top slot if simultaneous filings occurred.

Kristen Chiaro, a Village of Chatham trustee, will face the winner of the Republican primary as the sole Democrat in the race. The Springfield native was reelected to a four-year term as trustee in the spring.

Illinois State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, in a 2021 file photo. Scherer is unopposed in the March 19 primary.

Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur will be seeking a seventh term in House District 96. Unopposed in the primary, she will see a familiar face in Republican challenger Lisa Smith come November. Smith, a Blue Mound resident, lost to Scherer in last year's election.

Lisa Smith Roth, 96th district Illinois House candidate

The other incumbent state representatives from the area − William Hauter, R-Morton, from the 87th District; Christopher "C.D." Davidsmeyer, R-Murrayville, from the 100th District, and Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, from the 108th District – all filed last Monday. None will see competition in the primary or general elections.

County voters will also vote in two congressional districts, where incumbent Reps. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland are again seeking office.

Two Republicans, Thomas Clatterbuck – a 31-year-old University of Illinois law student – and Joshua Loyd – a Virden-based West Point graduate – also filed for the 13th Congressional District primary and would face Budzinski in November. Miller is running uncontested.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White also filed on the first day to retain her seat on the court in the Fourth Judicial District. She filed as a Republican, with no Democrats filing to oppose her.

At the county level, Springfield City Clerk Frank Lesko threw his hat in the ring as a Republican campaigning for Sangamon County Recorder. His Democratic opponent in the general election, Josh Langfelder, has held the office since 2007.

"Serving as Springfield City Clerk for the past eight years, I have worked to modernize that office and make it more responsive to the citizens of Springfield," Lesko said in a news release. "It is that type of service and dedication I plan to bring into the role of Sangamon County Recorder."

The county recorder is one of several countywide races up for grabs, including auditor, circuit, recorder and clerk state's attorney. Fourteen of the 29 county board seats in addition to precinct committeepersons are heading before the voters next fall.

A candidate for state's attorney, Leland Grove attorney Kent Gray, who announced after Dan Wright was appointed associate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, did not end up filing. Gray said the appointed state's attorney, John Milhiser was "a friend and an excellent prosecutor" and that he was backing him. Milhiser potentially faces Democrat Kimberly Talken, an attorney from Chatham, in the fall.

Objections to petitions can be filed through Dec. 11. For the presidential election, filing will take place on Jan. 4-5.

The final primary ballot will be certified on Jan. 11 at the Illinois State Board of Election's January meeting.

