Final day of Kevin Sinfield's ultra-marathon challenge for MND

Sinfield is running seven ultra-marathons in seven days in seven cities

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is due to complete his latest fundraising challenge for those affected by motor neurone disease (MND) later.

The ex-Leeds Rhino player will run from Twickenham Stadium to the Mall in London.

The 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge has seen him run an ultra-marathon every day for seven days in seven cities.

He has raised millions for charity since his former teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the final day, he said: "At the start of the week we were all praying we would get here in one piece and we are ready to go.

"We know it will be tough today it is going to be wet I think, but we will give it our best shot again today."

Rob Burrow was at Headingley Rugby Stadium to see his friend begin the challenge

The challenge began on 1 December at Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds with the team running to York Minster.

They then moved on to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton.

Each run consists of a full marathon with one added mile to signify the extra mile people could all go to help their friends in tough times.

The final run will begin at midday and Rob Burrow had a special message for his friend.

"There is so much love and encouragement out there for him I wouldn't be surprised if they opened the gates to Buckingham Palace for him so he can put his feet up for a bit," he said.

The challenge began on 1 December with Sinfield running from Headingley to York Minster

Sinfield said Burrow was the "inspiration" behind the challenge.

"When you spend that much time with someone and then they have to face what he's had to face it makes what we do pretty easy," he said.

Sinfield and his team hope to raise £777,777, a reference to Burrow's number 7 shirt, and on Thursday morning had already raised more than £560,000.

Funds raised will support the appeal for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Donations will also be made to the MND Association as well as the Irish MND Association, the The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, and a foundation set up by former Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir, who died form the condition last year.

Sinfield said the challenge had raised a great deal of awareness about MND but it was the money which would make a difference.

"We are all right running, but running doesn't find a cure it's the money that does."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.