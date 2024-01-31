It's the final day to give to Season for Sharing's 30th annual campaign

Since it began in 1993, Season for Sharing has raised and given away almost $72 million to Arizona nonprofits. Wednesday is the final day readers of The Arizona Republic can donate to the 30th annual campaign.

In the coming weeks, The Republic will announce the total amount raised and the dozens of organizations benefiting from readers' generosity. After Jan. 31, contributions to Season for Sharing, Arizona's largest holiday philanthropic effort, will be added to the 2024-25 fundraising drive.

Since mid-November, The Republic has highlighted the work of more than 150 Arizona nonprofits supported by the $1.6 million that Season for Sharing raised during the 2022-23 campaign. This money helps organizations across the state provide educational resources, job training, shelter, housing, food and other essentials to people in need.

As The Republic closes out the 2023-24 campaign, here are six more organizations that have received Season for Sharing support and are making a difference in the lives of Arizonans.

Arizona Burn Foundation

The Arizona Burn Foundation works to improve the quality of life for burn survivors and their families. The Phoenix-based nonprofit received $7,500 from Season for Sharing last year.

The foundation's work helps burn survivors receive immediate financial support and long-term strategies promoting positive mental health outcomes. In addition, burn survivors can get help with finding a place to stay, transportation assistance, emotional support and basic needs such as food and clothing.

"Burn survivors may face stigmatization and discrimination from visible scarring from their injuries, and often experience significant financial challenges caused by medical bills, rehabilitation costs and income loss," said Catherine Sebesta, the nonprofit's chief development officer.

Brighter Way Institute

Founded in 2001, Brighter Way Institute provides comprehensive oral care to adults, children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to provide X-rays and oral health diagnostics for more than 5,000 children with low income.

In 2022, the Brighter Way Institute provided dental care to nearly 9,000 people at its two brick-and-mortar clinics and its mobile clinic, the Tooth Bus. The Tooth Bus visits Boys & Girls Clubs, one-n-ten and homeless encampments through its partnership with United Healthcare.

"Once they can smile and eat properly, their entire being is transformed, and their lives change," said Samantha Maracle, the nonprofit's development and marketing lead. "Children are no longer bullied, adults gain employment, and many homeless individuals start a new life."

Ezras Cholim of Arizona

Ezras Cholim of Arizona's Kosher Food Pantry aims to reduce hunger and poverty in the Phoenix metro area. While it focuses on assisting the Jewish community, Ezras Cholim serves people of any religion, ethnicity, age, gender or racial background.

The food pantry received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to purchase foods not supplied by partner food banks. Each year, the pantry provides 2,500 pounds of food and 7,000 meals to people in need. The Phoenix-based organization estimates that it serves more than 4,000 people annually.

Special Olympics Arizona

For almost five decades, Special Olympics Arizona has provided year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Goodyear-based nonprofit received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to provide support and resources for inclusive sports. This funding enables 2,000 individuals with and without intellectual disabilities to engage in practices and athletic competitions throughout Maricopa County, the nonprofit said.

"We work to bring awareness and advocate for our athletes so that we may realize founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s vision: to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities everywhere and transform the lives of everyone they touch — building a better, more accepting world for all of us," said Tarren Kramer, the nonprofit's donor relations senior coordinator.

Veterans Medical Leadership Council

The Veterans Medical Leadership Council connects veterans to resources that assist with physical and mental health and general wellness resources. Its programs aid veterans across Arizona with the help of partnerships with Veterans Affairs medical centers.

The Veterans Medical Leadership Council received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to provide emergency financial assistance and other support to 300 veterans to ensure they have homes, job training and stability. Much of the organization's efforts are centered on preventing homelessness.

"Sometimes through no fault of their own, veterans find that they will become homeless if they don’t make a rent or mortgage payment," said Tom Eisiminger, president of the Veterans Medical Leadership Council. "Once a veteran becomes homeless, it spirals into a chronic condition."

Xico Arte y Cultura

Based in Phoenix's Roosevelt Row art district, Xico Arte y Cultura supports local Latino and Indigenous artists and brings art to the community through a variety of programming and events.

The downtown Phoenix nonprofit received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to fund materials for exhibits, youth programs and classes.

Formerly known as Xiconindio Artists Coalition, Xico Arte y Cultura was founded in 1975 as the Chicano art movement was sweeping across the West and Southwest, according to the nonprofit. The organization estimates it serves an average of 250 artists and reaches 50,000 community members annually.

Donate to Season for Sharing

Since 1993, because of readers like you, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised and given away more than $73 million to Arizona nonprofits. Please help The Republic continue supporting our neighbors in need.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera and click on the link to donate to Season for Sharing.

Where does the money go?

When you give to Season for Sharing, you're contributing to nonprofits that help teachers and students, aid older Arizonans and support struggling children and families. The Republic pays all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go back to the community.

Ways to give

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final day to give to Season for Sharing campaign in Arizona