Final day of voting for California recall election

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job. (Sept. 14)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories