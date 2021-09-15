Final day of voting for California recall election
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job. (Sept. 14)
California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job. (Sept. 14)
Taliban says Afghan women can continue college, but not alongside men and only in Islamic dress
Only twice in U.S. history has a governor been removed from office via recall; once in North Dakota in 1921; and in California in 2003.
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP ImagesIn August, as Tropical Storm Fred unleashed record flooding across his western North Carolina district, 26-year-old freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn was doing what he does best: posting.Cawthorn’s presence on the MAGA-iest corners of social media is so prolific that it wasn’t until a few days after the storm—after he had criticized President Joe Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, called the Democratic governor of his state a “tyrant,” warned his followers ab
The former vice president reportedly convinced Mike Pence he couldn't throw out the election results in order to keep Trump in power.
Haspel reportedly told Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the US was headed toward a coup amid Trump's election lies.
The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]
Alexander Vindman, a key witness for House Democrats' impeachment investigation against President Trump, called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley to resign on Tuesday.
Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state. Clerks for at least six counties said they would not be forwarding the email to municipalities in their jurisdiction as the investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, requested. Gableman is a conservative who last year told a group of Trump supporters that the election had been stolen.
When Never Trumpers become Never Republicans
The former vice president did the right thing, but it's terrifying how close we came to autocracy
Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden White House of manipulating intelligence, refused to let the secretary of state respond, and yelled over others.
"We would all be better off if presidents didn't pretend that they won," Mary Katharine Ham argues
There’s been a lot of debate regarding how interested Melania Trump is in politics, especially with her husband, Donald Trump, eyeing another presidential run in 2024. While some supporters believe she will happily cosign whatever makes the former president happy, her ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, indicates that there was very little interest on the former first […]
The 45th president says the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”
"I think we all need to be looking at election integrity, whether you're a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent," Larry Elder said.
Newsom, elected in 2018, faces the biggest test of his leadership and handling of COVID-19 yet as voters decide whether to kick him to the curb.
The top U.S. general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 - four days before the election - and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the newspaper reported.
The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.