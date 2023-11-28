As final days of hurricane season approach, tropics remain quiet

There are only two days remaining in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Conditions are promising the season will end quietly, with nothing showing on the National Hurricane Center's tropical outlook map.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Instead of tropical activity, Florida residents have been shivering as a cold front moved south, dropping temperatures and prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories in North Florida and as far south as Gainesville.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 7 a.m., Nov. 28:

What's out there and where are they?

There currently are no disturbances in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. Storms do and have formed outside the season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

What's next?

