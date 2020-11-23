FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GLNG) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Employees of Golar's joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), including Hygo's CEO, engaged in a scheme to bribe third parties, violating the law. The illegal scheme impacted Hygo's valuation before its IPO. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Golar, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618009/FINAL-DEADLINE-TODAY-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Golar-LNG-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

