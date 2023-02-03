Final defendant in Danielson children neglect case set to be sentenced in March

DANIELSON — The mother who authorities said looked askance as her three children suffered years of horrendous neglect while living in Danielson will learn next month if she’ll go to prison and if so, for how long.

During a brief appearance Friday in Danielson Superior Court, a pre-sentence investigation report was ordered for 39-year-old Donna Rodeheffer, the last member of an extended family – including a father and grandmother - yet to be sentenced in the case.

A pre-sentence report, prepared by a probation officer, includes a defendant’s criminal and personal history, victims’ statements and the details of the charges a defendant faces. A sentencing recommendation is also included which judges typically rely on when rendering a sentence.

Rodeheffer previously pleaded guilty to three counts of risk of injury to a child. As part of that plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop three other charges of negligent cruelty to persons in exchange for her assenting to testify against her mother-in-law, Martha Kelley.

Kelley’s anticipated trial was taken off the docket after the 64-year-old pleaded guilty to a single count of risk of injury to a child. She was sentenced in January to two years in prison.

Prosecutors said there was no agreement for a lighter sentence proffered in exchange for Rodeheffer’s anticipated testimony.

During Kelley’s sentencing proceedings, State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney characterized the grandmother as the manipulative force behind the neglect at her 39 Broad St. residence that left her three grandchildren – at the time ages 6, 5 and 3 – emotionally, mentally and physically stunted.

Since there was no agreed-on sentencing limit or cap included in Rodeheffer's plea deal, her public defender, Matthew Davis, has tremendous leeway in arguing on behalf of his client on March 30, including for probation with no associated prison time.

Mahoney is expected to push for a period of incarceration, but likely less than the 30-year maximum length Rodeheffer faced if convicted on all counts at trial.

So far, four members of the Danielson family have or are in the process of serving time for their role in the children’s neglect that authorities said began as early as 2014.

An investigation into the family began in July 2016 as part of a child pornography investigation involving the children's father, Nicholas Emory, and his two brothers, James and Jason Emory.

State police said they found three children in horrific states of forsakenness: underweight, still in diapers and socially and physically stunted. The children, who neighbors said rarely left the family home and did not attend school, were missing teeth, covered in fleas and nearly mute.

Mahoney said the young victims, who she previously described as “waifs,” were so severely traumatized they could not recognize each other as siblings, with the girl even incapable of distinguishing herself as female.

The adoptive mother of the victims last month said the children have made tremendous progress since being removed from the Danielson home where she said in a statement they were treated like “prisoners in a cage.”

The three Emory brothers each pleaded guilty in March 2018 to possession of child pornography, while Nicholas Emory also pleaded to one count of risk of injury to a minor. James and Jason Emory were sentenced to five years in prison, Nicholas Emory to an eight-year term.

Rodeheffer remains free on a $75,000 bond.

