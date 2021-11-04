Final defendant in home invasion that killed Miamisburg teen sentenced to prison

Nov. 3—The fourth and final suspect in a deadly 2018 home invasion that killed an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School senior was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Dante K. English, 30, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in April 2020 to arson and tampering with evidence, the same day a judge granted a prosecutor's request to have his records sealed in the case. English was the only of the four not charged with murder in the death of Noah Kinser.

On the night of Dec. 30, 2018, two armed men entered Kinser's North First Street apartment in Miamisburg.

"During the robbery, shots were fired which struck two victims," according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. "Victim Noah Kinser died from his injuries." The other shooting victim was a 14-year-old girl who survived her injuries, prosecutors said.

Chaz Mitchell Gillian, 33, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced in June to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years. He was convicted after a trial of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Jason B. Churchill, 34, of Moraine, and Daniel M. Simone, 31, of Englewood were sentenced Oct. 28 to 11 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

Before the sentencing for Gillian, Kinser's mother told the judge her son was a piece of her heart that is now gone forever. She said her son was a caring, funny person who is missed by his friends and family.

