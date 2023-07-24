Final defendant pleads guilty in 2017 homicide

Jahqualyn Goode confers with attorney James Exum after walking in to the courtroom.

A six-year-old murder case involving four Gaston County men was put to rest Thursday.

Jahqualyn Travis Goode, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Richard “RJ” Nathaniel Abernathy.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison, Goode is the last of four men involved in the homicide to accept a plea offer.

Dawan Altarqi Myers, Jonqae Delshun Griggs and Kevin Davon Goodwin have also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the shooting, which occurred on July 17, 2017, at the Oaks at Edgemont apartments in Gastonia.

Goodwin was sentenced to 17 years in prison, and Griggs was sentenced to 18. Myers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to probation.

In the days leading up to the shooting, Goode had been in contact with Abernathy’s girlfriend, arranging to buy Percocet from the couple, according to prosecuting attorney Zachary Holeve.

Upon meeting, Goode and Myers joined the couple in their vehicle, “under the guise of buying some drugs,” Holeve said in court.

“What was really going on is Jonqae Griggs and Kevin Goodwin were staged up behind a dumpster at the Oaks Apartments nearby, and after a few minutes of conversation in the vehicle, Jonqae Griggs and Kevin Goodwin with their faces covered run up on the vehicle,” Holeve said in court.

Arrowood was pulled out of the car and held at gunpoint while the men demanded drugs and money.

At this time, Griggs walked around the vehicle to the driver’s door and opened fire into the car, shooting Abernathy in the chest.

Goode, Griggs, and Myers were all arrested on the scene, and Goodwin was arrested the following day.

“Six years later, we were not going to stop this prosecution until all of the men responsible for killing RJ Abernathy were punished for their actions,” Holeve said in court.

Goode is the father of a now one-year-old.

“I can tell the court that he told me he wanted to apologize to the family,” Goode’s attorney James Exum told Superior Court Judge David Phillips. “He does regret what happened. He had no plan for anyone to be shot. He had no plan for anyone to be killed.”

The court will recommend that Goode have an opportunity to get his GED while serving his time and that he be considered for work release.

RJ Abernathy played football for Cherryville High School, where he was an integral part of the team’s play-off win in 2013. He was a son, brother and friend and father to an infant son at the time of his death.

RJ Abernathy

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Final defendant pleads guilty in 2017 homicide